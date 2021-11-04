 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Home sales up 12.3% in McLean, Dewitt and Livingston counties

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — Home sales increased 12.3% in September compared to the same 2020 period, according to data released by the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association, which covers McLean, Dewitt and Livingston counties.

The rest of Illinois had a 6.7% decline. 

New construction in the area hit an all-time high, the group said. Eighty-one new homes sold as of September, compared to 39 last year.

Resale numbers also increased 10.7%

Nationally, demand for housing surged during COVID, fueled by low interest rates and a drop in supply. 

The median price of newly built homes sold in the U.S. for the first time topped $400,000 during a three-month period, according to U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development data. 

11 photos of Central Illinois homecoming courts

1 of 11
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Deere executives warn striking workers not to expect better offer

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Deere executives warn striking workers not to expect better offer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News