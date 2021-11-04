Home sales up 12.3% in McLean, Dewitt and Livingston counties

BLOOMINGTON — Home sales increased 12.3% in September compared to the same 2020 period, according to data released by the Mid-Illinois Realtors Association, which covers McLean, Dewitt and Livingston counties.

The rest of Illinois had a 6.7% decline.

New construction in the area hit an all-time high, the group said. Eighty-one new homes sold as of September, compared to 39 last year.

Resale numbers also increased 10.7%

The median price of newly built homes sold in the U.S. for the first time topped $400,000 during a three-month period, according to U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development data.

