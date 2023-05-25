Share this article paywall-free.
CLINTON — Heritage Behavioral Health Center has announced its expansion to a new building at 140 Sunrise Court in Clinton.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 2, with the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce. The public is invited to attend.
The center is currently located in Clinton Plaza and the staff has outgrown the space, a news release said. The expansion was needed due to the increased need of services after the pandemic.
Heritage President/CEO Mary Garrison will be at the event, along with board members and local dignitaries.
Services will be offered at both sites through the end of November. All services will be moved to the new location starting Dec. 1.
Call 217-420-4843 or contact dgardner@heritagenet.org.
