Here's when Rivian could become a publicly traded company

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive Inc. stock could be going public as early as Thanksgiving.

The electric vehicle company that's converted the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in Normal announced Friday confidential paperwork has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering.

The size and price range for the proposed offering "have yet to be determined," according to a company news release, but sources say Rivian is seeking a roughly $80 billion valuation, Bloomberg reported Friday. A Nov. 25 IPO is being targeted.

Rivian declined further comment on the IPO.

The move, while widely expected, is certainly "a major milestone," said Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.

"It definitely shows that they are on track to compete with the major players," said Hoban. "Company-wise, it's a really big deal."

The local impact of the decision to go public is yet to be determined, Hoban added. But, he said the growth and attention on Normal is "further proof that the community definitely made the right investment in Rivian because the return on investment has exceeded all expectation."

The Irvine, California-based startup has raised about $10.5 billion in private investments since 2019 and is expected to roll out its first line of fully battery-electric trucks this fall, with starting prices at $67,500. The company also has a deal with Amazon to make 100,000 delivery trucks.

The company has faced multiple delays due to global supply chain disruptions and a shortage of semiconductor chips amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rivian has invested millions into building out its massive production facility in west Normal, which it purchased for $16 million from a liquidation firm in January 2017. Employment at the plant has rapidly increased in the last eight months to 2,500 people at its Normal facility and 7,500 companywide.

The company has continued to gobble up surrounding parcels for future expansion, and is now planning to invest $5 billion in a second manufacturing plant. Fort Worth, Texas, has offered an incentive package to locate the plant there.

Rivian's presence has garnered national attention as state and federal leaders have begun focusing on clean energy and investing in electric vehicle manufacturing.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Samsung is in talks about building a battery manufacturing plant in Normal.

"Overall, we're excited for their continued success because that is also our success," said Hoban. "That helps us tell our story on how great it is to do business in Bloomington-Normal."

