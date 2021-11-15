Growmark names next CEO

BLOOMINGTON — Growmark Inc. announced Monday that Mark Orr will become the company's next chief executive officer March 1. He will succeed Jim Spradlin, CEO since September 2014, who retires from the Bloomington-based agriculture and energy cooperative Feb. 28.
Orr currently serves as Growmark vice president, agronomy, a position he has held since 2014. He is a graduate of Illinois State University with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness. His previous management experience includes service as a Growmark region vice president and as general manager of AgView FS and Piatt County Service Co. His career in the Growmark/FS system began in 1990.
Spradlin announced his retirement in June after serving seven years in the CEO role, and decades in a variety of roles throughout the Growmark/FS System. Orr will work alongside Spradlin through February to ensure a smooth transition.
“Mark brings a wealth of proven leadership experience to the chief executive role,” Growmark Chairman of the Board John Reifsteck stated in a news release. “As we searched for the ideal candidate, the Growmark Board of Directors identified the most critical leadership attributes and experiences required to drive our enterprise business strategies for the long-term success of the Growmark/FS System. Mark demonstrates a collaborative approach to leadership along with a passion for innovation and growth that benefits our member-owners, all of our customers, and their end users.”
Orr stated, “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead one of the greatest organizations in agriculture and look forward to building upon the strategies already driving the Growmark system to unprecedented growth in recent years. At the end of the day, it all comes down to serving our members with unsurpassed customer service and delivering value to our member-owners across North America.”
Who was in the holiday spirit this weekend? Check out these photos from Four Friends, One Fabulous Weekend
Lee and Anne Niepagen
Connie and Gus Butorac
Amanda Marsh, Stephanie Fisher
Anderson Mitchell
Kathi Miller, Teresa Haas
Some of the delicious hors d’oeuvres served at Growing Grounds
Annette Montell, Maggie Mass, Bryce Lavin, Jen Bicknell, Heather Wilcox, Growing Grounds owner Dale Naffziger
Musician David Berchtold
Samanth Lavin with Hendrix
Karen Winne, Mary Stanton
Keith and Suzanne Rich
Amy Schultz, Heather Wilcox
Barbara Baker
Linda Hildebrand
Amy Schultz, Growing Grounds owner Dale Naffziger, Sarah Wirth
Kathi and John Franklin, Jeff Hayes
Amy Hayes, Emily Schiller
Dave Berchtold entertains the crowds
Steve and Chris Martinez
Wendy Hannibal, Deb Sadler
Ashleigh Wasson holding Maggie
Mark Jones, Judy Yoder
Ornament wall at Casey’s Garden Shop & Florist
Lynna Pack, Kristi Mullinix, Wendy Morthland
Abbie and Anna Hayes
Judy Adelman
Robert Schoppe
Zach Gocker
Robin Marrs
Paul Smith, Bill Inks, owner of AB Hatchery & Garden Center
Emily Anderson
Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.