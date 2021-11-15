 Skip to main content
Growmark names next CEO

BLOOMINGTON — Growmark Inc. announced Monday that Mark Orr will become the company's next chief executive officer March 1. He will succeed Jim Spradlin, CEO since September 2014, who retires from the Bloomington-based agriculture and energy cooperative Feb. 28.

Mark Orr

Mark Orr

Orr currently serves as Growmark vice president, agronomy, a position he has held since 2014. He is a graduate of Illinois State University with a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness. His previous management experience includes service as a Growmark region vice president and as general manager of AgView FS and Piatt County Service Co. His career in the Growmark/FS system began in 1990.

Spradlin announced his retirement in June after serving seven years in the CEO role, and decades in a variety of roles throughout the Growmark/FS System. Orr will work alongside Spradlin through February to ensure a smooth transition.

Jim Spradlin

 Jim Spradlin 

“Mark brings a wealth of proven leadership experience to the chief executive role,” Growmark Chairman of the Board John Reifsteck stated in a news release. “As we searched for the ideal candidate, the Growmark Board of Directors identified the most critical leadership attributes and experiences required to drive our enterprise business strategies for the long-term success of the Growmark/FS System. Mark demonstrates a collaborative approach to leadership along with a passion for innovation and growth that benefits our member-owners, all of our customers, and their end users.”

Orr stated, “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead one of the greatest organizations in agriculture and look forward to building upon the strategies already driving the Growmark system to unprecedented growth in recent years. At the end of the day, it all comes down to serving our members with unsurpassed customer service and delivering value to our member-owners across North America.”

Contact Robyn Skaggs at (309) 820-3244.

