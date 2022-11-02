Green Gables plans for spring groundbreaking after zoning approvals

HUDSON — By this time next year, Green Gables Bar and Grill owners hope the Lake Bloomington landmark will be back in business with the old porch that patrons will remember.

“We are thrilled,” said Amy Tague, who owns the restaurant that burned down in May. Green Gables had been a popular gathering place since 1929; Amy and her husband Kyle bought it from her parents in spring 2021.

The McLean County Zoning Board of Appeals approved two variances Tuesday night that will allow for the Hudson restaurant’s parking lot and porch to be within 40 feet of the county roads that border the property, as they were previously. The variances passed without opposition.

“The zoning board was very open to our suggestions and excited to have Green Gables back,” Tague said, adding that she was glad to have that support.

Before the meeting, Tague told The Pantagraph that if the board did not approved the variances, it would have been difficult to move forward with the rebuild because of the limited size of the property and the potentially high cost of buying more land.

Now with “one of the biggest weights” off their shoulders, the Green Gables owners are setting their sights on the rebuild, hoping to break ground in the spring and reopen the restaurant by next fall.

“We’ve always told the public we’re going to be back. We just needed time to grieve and plan,” Tague said. “We’re still moving forward, still planning to be back.”

Since the fire, the community that spent decades buying everything from fresh cheeseburgers to bait at Green Gables has raised more than $20,000 through various efforts to help with the rebuild.

The fundraising helped pay for application fees, inspections and surveys that were needed for the property, Tague said.

“It’s been awesome,” she said of the community support. “$20,000 is a lot of money, so that has been just awesome.”

The owners still need to get the building permit from the county, but with that already approved, the next step is to send their ideas to an architect. They then will be accepting bids for the rebuilding work and securing the financing to make it happen.

They are planning for some changes when the new building gets started, though. The seating and kitchen spaces will be expanded, adding more grill space to “hopefully get food out faster and serve some more people," Tague said.

Larger bathrooms are also in store for Green Gables, Tague said with a laugh, remembering the customers who always commented on their original small size.

The owners also plan to add outdoor seating in a new beer garden.