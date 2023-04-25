GIBSON CITY — Horsch Radish, 209 N. Sangamon Ave. in Gibson City, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The German restaurant, co-owned by Sam Horsch and his mother Barb Horsch, opened Aug. 4. Sam Horsch said the restaurant offers premium meat and produce — and it's not traveling far.

"We're getting most of our produce and meats from farmers, some just five miles east of here, so it's coming very locally," said Sam Horsch, a sixth-generation farmer from Gibson City. "It's a really great way for people to support their local farmers. Beyond that, we are also a restaurant that is committed to, as much as possible, doing full service."

Sam Horsch said one of his biggest drives in life has been to figure out ways to feed people. His grandfather was president of the Gibson City bank board when the original owners of the community's previous German restaurant, Bayern Stube, were given a loan to open it. He has many childhood memories of eating at Bayern Stube, which means "Bavarian Hall" or "meeting room" in German.

Describing that restaurant's closure in 2021 as "heartbreaking," Sam Horsch said he bought the place when it went up for sale as a way to continue the tradition of a German restaurant in the community.

The restaurant was previously known as the Hessen Haus, a German-style beer hall, and it was also an OK Corral.

One of the chefs from the Horsch Radish, Andrew Parks, previously worked at Medici in Uptown Normal.

"People definitely come out here for the food. We do definitely create an experience. We try to very hard to keep our service and our food very consistent," said chef Anastasia Pennington-Flax.

This is the fourth restaurant that Pennington-Flax has helped open. "I just really love growing spots," she said.

The popular menu items include the pretzels, rahmschnitzel, black Forrest cake, apple strudels, chicken schnitzel and filet tips.

The restaurant features at least two specials a day — one for lunch and one for dinner — and sometimes an appetizer special as well. It offers a lunch and dinner menu, including a kids and dessert menu Thursday through Sunday, and a limited menu Tuesday and Wednesday. On Sundays, pizza is available.

Diners can also order a stein, which is a whole liter of beer in a mug.

On Wednesday, April 26, the restaurant will offer several different types of pretzels in honor of National Pretzel Day.

"I think customers enjoy the friendly service they get here and I think that's really important. And beyond that, I think just the remarkable food that we have with chefs like Anastasia and Andrew churning out these just amazing meals," Sam Horsch said. "They're just very inventive, yet somehow still, for the most part sticking to a traditional German fare."

The name "Horsch Radish" was originally going to be the name of a punk rock band featuring Sam Horsch and a friend. There are plans to add more menu items that feature actual horseradish, but the distinctive condiment has been actually harder to obtain locally than he had anticipated.

He added that his life partner, Sonya, bought the building across the street from the restaurant and plans to open a grocery store, so they can make local produce more accessible to the community.

The restaurant will soon recognize Maifest, the traditional German celebration of spring, and there are plans to celebrate Oktoberfest in the fall.

Horsch Radish offers indoor dining, curbside pickup, and catering for events.