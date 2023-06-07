NORMAL — Fusion Brew, 503 S. Main St. in Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The espresso bar and bubble tea shop opened on Dec. 5, 2005. The business is owned and managed by father-daughter duo Virgil and Sarah Hovar of Bloomington.

The coffee shop initially started on the corner of Kingsley Street before moving to the Main Street location in 2011, the owners said. The building was originally split into two units and one unit was home to a barber shop and the other was a knitting and sewing shop. When the Hovars purchased the building, they took over both.

"I think the most unique thing about us is we are serious about both bubble tea and coffee. And I think we get a lot of people that maybe don't feel like they can go into other coffee shops because they don't really know like, the language or they're not cool enough," Sarah Hovar said. "We see an exceptionally broad array of customers, which I think does set us apart."

Virgil Hovar worked for Hewlett Packard for nearly 33 years before becoming a coffee shop owner. After a trip to California in 1999, he fell in love with bubble tea and began to search for it everywhere he traveled, from Champaign to St. Louis to Canada.

He was given advice from a bubble tea shop owner in Columbia, Missouri, where his son attended college. Sarah Hovar stayed there and trained with the shop owner. Then, Sarah and Virgil eventually brought their knowledge of bubble tea to Normal, which was something new to the area.

"The breadth of what we offer here is kind of unusual. We have a large selection of bubble tea, and we treat it as a primary part of our business," Virgil Hovar said. "We consciously made the effort to make our coffee drinks more prominent on the menu, and it's been really successful for us and gives us a nice breadth of product here."

Popular menu items include fusion milk tea, honey lavender latte, lavender milk tea, lavender craft soda and pumpkin milk tea. The lavender and pumpkin drinks are monthly seasonal drink offerings, which are often adapted to both coffee and bubble tea.

The shop also occasionally advertises specials in local magazines every quarter.

Sarah Hovar said the business attracts a diverse array of customers.

"So much of our business shifts because over the summer breaks," she said. "People come out who stayed away during the school year, and we get regulars year-round because of the different phases of life we have attended."

She said she loves hearing customers' stories about what the shop means to them.

"There's something different about having a space like this," she said. "My favorite thing is the first week of classes and you see freshmen come in and they're clearly looking for someplace to feel like they're at home, and I think that's really powerful."

They've seen customers become engaged, get married and enter new phases of life. Over the years, she said, they have realized that their business has become an important and friendly space for the community.

The Hovars said they plan to make grab-and-go drinks more of their main focus, offering more sealed drinks for easy travel and convenience for those in a hurry. They also said they are looking to provide additional staff training and speed up on the coffee side of the business to keep up with trends.

The Hovars said they would consider expansion if the right location and opportunity arose. In the meantime, they want to return their seating to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, utilizing more of their space.

"I just love serving our customers," Virgil Hovar said. "And that's been the most rewarding thing is just the friendships we've created with our customers and staff, and the people you see come in and they really enjoy the drinks that we have here.