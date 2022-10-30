Fun-filled fall at Rader Family Farms wraps up Sunday

NORMAL — When disembarking from a monster truck ride Sunday at Rader Family Farms in Normal, Bloomington dad Michael Garrison reviewed the ride with much fatherly sarcasm.

He joked that his three kids “hated it” and had “he worst time” riding “Wheels of Freedom.” But his 6-year-old daughter, Naomi Garrison, was quick to correct him. She merrily shouted: “It was the best!”

“I put my hands up like I just don’t care.”

From getting to trick-or-treat at the farm, or riding monster trucks and a tractor-wagon train, the Garrison parents agreed they were having a fun Sunday. Family friend Gabe Wells, 6, joined them too.

Mother and wife Jamie Garrison said one of the best things about the Twin Cities is that she always looks forward to spending fall at the Rader farms. She said they’ve come every year since their other daughter, Cici, 10, was just 1 year old.

Jason Bonnow drove the “Wheels of Freedom” out of Sarcoxie, Missouri. He said seeing smiles on all his riders' faces — kids and adults alike — gives him instant gratification.

Donna Verda, business development manager for the farm, said hosting the monster truck rides was their big sendoff for the last day of their fall season. Another special event lined up Sunday was the “orange crush” pumpkin drop onto a wrecked car.

She noted about six new additions to the grounds this year, including a low ropes obstacle course, a wall ball, a roller-bowler, a little village and other things kids of any age would enjoy.

Verda said operations and development manager Adam Rader wanted to reach a new level of guests who may have aged out of some activates. She said they wanted to put in the obstacle course last year, but lumber costs never dropped backed down. They went ahead anyway.

The farm also built a 40-foot dirt mound from 1,200 truckloads of dirt, Verda said, which they plan install a slide on for next year. She added the dirt came from the Rivian factory, and “so, we love our neighbors.”

It was a successful season for the farm, Verda said, and numbered 119,000 pounds of pumpkins sold.

Fan favorites like the apple blaster cannon were back this season. Jamison Cox, 6, got some shots in dressed as Iron Man, with help from father Tyler Cox. He said his favorite things to at the farm are smash pumpkins and play in the corn bin.

His mother, Holly Cox, said her boys like to bury each other in corn in the bin. Jamison’s brother Rett Cox came to the farm dressed as Batman, and grandmother Kay Cox went too.

Holly Cox said they’ve been getting season passes for years.

Bloomington father Henry Rivera got buried as well after braving the corn pit with two of his children, Olivia, 9, and Ezekiel Rivera, 12. He said the more you walk into the bin, the deeper your feet sink in. The father reported finding corn in their laundry for weeks after visiting last time.

His other son, Corvin Rivera, said the corn bin is fun, “but you have to be prepared.”

Verda calculated 900 bushels of corn fill the bin. She added they find a lot of corn pieces in their restrooms.

If playing around in corn or going on truck rides doesn’t get kids laughing, petting farm animals will send them smiling.

Adam Ternes, 8, of Normal, stopped by the farm so regularly this season, he named one of the baby goats “Snow.”

Ternes said: “It’s just the first name I thought of and I think she loved it.”

He added that Snow the goat, dressed in a lobster costume, always comes out to say hello. Ternes was dressed in a Dog Man costume from the Dav Pilkey kids book series.

His father, Nick Ternes, said he also takes his son to the double slides and the corn bin at the farm.

Aaron Addicks got his fill of funnel cake while his daughter was in the corn bin. He described the venue as a small, local Six Flags, but on a farm.

He said he likes that he doesn’t have to wait for a fair to happen to get a funnel cake.