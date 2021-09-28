Frontier Airlines will offer direct flights from Bloomington to Tampa

BLOOMINGTON — Starting this winter, Twin Cities snowbirds will have another path for migration.

Nonstop flights on Frontier Airlines, from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington to Tampa International Airport, will take off Dec. 17, officials announced Tuesday.

Fares start at $49 and will run twice a week. Departure dates and times have not yet been announced.

"We continue to look for new travel opportunities for Central Illinois residents, and with its sunny year-round weather and endless activities, Tampa is a highly sought-after warm-weather destination as the temperatures turn colder in the north," Frontier senior vice president of commercial flights Daniel Shurz said in a statement.

The new flight means travelers can now fly directly from CIRA to five different destinations in the Sunshine State.

Frontier's seasonal service to Orlando International Airport resumes Dec. 19.

Allegiant Air offers year-round flights to Orlando Sanford International Airport and St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport. Its seasonal flights to Destin/Ft. Walton Beach ended in August.

“Central Illinois travelers love to visit Florida and we welcome this new, nonstop service to Tampa International Airport (TPA) on Frontier," Bloomington Normal Airport Authority chair Alan Sender said in a statement.

Tuesday's announcement comes nearly two weeks after Frontier confirmed on Sept. 15 that its nonstop service from Bloomington to Las Vegas, Nev. would be suspended because of a lack of demand for the flight.

The final flight from CIRA to Las Vegas is scheduled for Oct. 3.

