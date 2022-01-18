 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ford makes $8.2 billion profit from Rivian investment

BLOOMINGTON — Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday said $8.2 billion was gained in the fourth quarter on its investment in Rivian Automotive.

The total was included by the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker in an outline of "several large special items that it intends to report in early February," the company said in a statement. 

Ford was an early investor in the California-based electric vehicle maker, which has been assembling vehicles in Normal, with plans for a second plant in Georgia. The company also has operations in suburban Detroit. 

Amazon-backed EV company Rivian will build a $5 billion manufacturing plant in Georgia.

Ford invested $500 million in 2019 and had planned to develop a vehicle with Rivian. Those plans were later dropped. 

Rivian went public Nov. 10 in what was the largest IPO of the year. 

 

