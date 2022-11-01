Find 'food that lifts your spirits' at Barrel House in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Barrel House, 9 Brickyard Drive in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The restaurant, owned by Dave Fedor and Charlie Farner, opened Sept. 21. It is part of an Iowa-based chain founded in 2011 by Jimmy Holt, with other locations in Davenport, Dubuque, Des Moines, Marion and Cedar Rapids. Holt also came up with the slogan "food that lifts your spirits."

Barrel House is connected to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, which was originally built as a Radisson in 1996 with the TGIF's restaurant attached.

"Definitely the service and our food portions make us unique. Our food portions are huge," said general manager Ashley Reeves. "The service is top of the line. We aim for that when it comes to taking care of our guests."

The most popular menu items are anything involving the word "firecracker," including the firecracker shrimp, the Reuben, the honey chicken salad and the fish and chips. The restaurant batters its own chicken strips and fish.

The firecracker menu items come from the restaurant's boom boom sauce, a spicy mayo-based sauce that customers also use to dip their fries.

"People enjoy coming here because of the atmosphere, the live sporting events, the patio and definitely the good food and family-friendly atmosphere," Reeves said. "I'm obsessed with the food. I know what we're selling is good, and that's important. I feel like when you're selling it, you have to know that you're selling a good product."

She said the restaurant has a great staff as well: "Lots of people excited to come to work that are doing a great job that are great to work with."

Popular drinks include the Island Time and the Patio Punch, as well as seasonal drinks such as the Apple Cider Margarita.

The restaurant offers daily specials from 5 to 9 p.m., such as a single burger basket with fries for $12 on Mondays. They also offer half-priced appetizers with the purchase of a drink and $11 one-topping pizzas every day after 9 p.m.

Another unique facet of the restaurant is its robot delivery server, which brings customers their food to help assist the servers. The robot, recommended by one of the Iowa locations, was originally named Judy, but the restaurant will have a contest for people to vote on the name.

This is Tentac Enterprises' First restaurant. The company also owns the DoubleTree hotel that is attached to the restaurant. Leann Seal, vice president of sales and marketing for Tentac, said they never thought they would own their own restaurant.

"If we're going to do it, we're going to do it right. We wanted to have everything the very best so that we would have a chance to flourish in this property," Seal said. "I just want this place to be the place to be, especially to come in after work, have some drinks on our patio or the bar is huge; it's a great place to network."