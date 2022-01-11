 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Filing discloses how many vehicles Rivian made in '21

  • 0

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive in a regulatory filing Monday said 1,015 vehicles had been produced by the end of 2021.

The company also said 920 vehicles were delivered. 

Rivian, based in Orange County, California, is assembling its line of electric vehicles in west Normal. The company also has announced plans to construct a factory near Atlanta. 

Rivian in December estimated it would fall short of a 2021 target to produce 1,200 vehicles because of supply chain issues. 

Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal also reported that Rod Copes, Rivian's chief operating officer, left the company last month. 

His LinkedIn profile says he held the title from March 2020 to December 2021. 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid Surge Closes Chicago Schools Again

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid Surge Closes Chicago Schools Again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News