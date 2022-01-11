Filing discloses how many vehicles Rivian made in '21

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive in a regulatory filing Monday said 1,015 vehicles had been produced by the end of 2021.

The company also said 920 vehicles were delivered.

Rivian, based in Orange County, California, is assembling its line of electric vehicles in west Normal. The company also has announced plans to construct a factory near Atlanta.

Rivian in December estimated it would fall short of a 2021 target to produce 1,200 vehicles because of supply chain issues.

