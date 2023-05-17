BLOOMINGTON — Under Wraps, 113 N. Center St. in downtown Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Its owners, longtime friends Corey Mathis and Greg Saarinen, opened the restaurant on March 21 in the spot formerly occupied by Shannon's Café and, before that, Kelly's Bakery.

Mathis has gained 10 years of experience through working in different restaurants. He is originally from Mount Olive and graduated from Illinois State University in 2016, with a degree in biology. Saarinen is originally from the Libertyville/Chicago area and also has an extensive background in the industry, including working at Portillo's in Chicago. The two thought by putting their knowledge together they could create something great.

"We're really just trying to bring a great meal at home that's quicker than everybody else and travels well, packages nice," Saarinen said. "My favorite part is they're like, 'Thank you, because I haven't been able to enjoy 25 minutes of lunchtime,' so we kind of formulated the business plan around that being our focus as fast and fresh."

Tomatoes, cucumbers, strawberries and other ingredients are cut fresh daily at the restaurant. They offer indoor and outdoor seating as well as takeout and curbside pickup, or delivery through third-party apps such as DoorDash and GrubHub.

Saarinen and Mathis said they are also developing a rewards program that will involve some type of punch card.

"Greg does great in general — the time and effort that he put into developing the menu items and the lengths that he goes to make sure every single thing that comes out of that kitchen is pristine and what he's expecting," Mathis said. "That's what we have that no one else is ever going to have."

Popular menu items include the honey sriracha chicken wrap, the "spartichoke" (spinach and artichoke) dip, the Mediterranean salad, chicken Caesar and apple wrap, the cowboy wrap, and the Rose strawberry turkey wrap.

The Rose wrap is made with roasted turkey slices, strawberries, spinach, avocado, bacon and maple syrup. It is named in memory of 7-year-old Rose Tylar Kunkes, who attended school with Saarinen's children and passed away due to an illness in February.

Like Saarinen, Rose was a twin, so he felt especially connected to the loss. A photo of Rose hangs in the lobby of Under Wraps to honor her memory.

"I remember Rose because my son and I would tell her we're going to open a restaurant and Rose said she wanted to do a restaurant," Saarinen said. "After she passed, her dad posted that Rose's dream was to have a restaurant and thanked me for giving her that opportunity. Then I knew that it was a good thing that we did and it was helpful to her parents."

Mathis and Saarinen added that they plan to create a two-in-one experience at Under Wraps by opening another restaurant called A La Tavalo next door. The name translates to "at the table," an Italian expression to signal that dinner is ready.

The menu will include flatbreads, Italian street food, pasta and more, the owners said. The restaurant, which is likely to open in June, is part of the owners' Collab Foods concept, which aims to redefine off-premise dining, and takes inspiration from dining concepts that were used during COVID.

Mathis and Sarrinen also added they both consider Bloomington-Normal their home and couldn't have chosen a better place to open up a restaurant together.