NORMAL — Bloomin Café, 1720 Bradford Lane Unit 105H1 in Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

This weekend marks the first restaurant that opened on March 18, 2022, on the community's north side. It is family-owned and operated by Gjelberim "Bimi" Musaj, his wife Nuli, his mom Mirlinda and his dad Emin.

Originally from Westville, Bimi Musaj is a graduate from Illinois State University who now lives in Heyworth and commutes to a position at Archer Daniels Midland in Decatur. He said his experiences attending school in Bloomington-Normal attracted him to open a restaurant in the community.

"Our food is really delicious," he said. "We do like a little bit of that old school with a modern influence. It's really homey here. When you walk in here you're basically family, same as us."

He comes by his attraction to the business naturally. Emin and Mirlinda Musaj have plenty of experience as restauranteurs, having operated Two Brothers Family Restaurant in Westville for 16 years and the Five Star Family Restaurant in Danville for 13 years.

The restaurant's name came from Mirlinda Musaj and carries a double meaning: an homage to Bloomington-Normal and to Bimi Musaj's name, which he said means "to bloom" or "to blossom" in Albanian. The logo, a blossoming flower, also pays tribute to his fondness for flowering plants.

The restaurant started as a partnership between Bimi Musaj and his cousin, but then it became a whole family affair, he said.

"We have a really great team here that we treat as family and they treat us as family," Bimi Musaj said. "Our experience is not like other places you're going to go to. We're really experienced and we're really fast, but we do everything with fresh and healthy ingredients. So all of that mixed together makes for a pretty good brunch spot."

He described the menu as "modern cuisine with a classic influence."

Popular menu items range from the savory — skillets, quesadillas, the brunch burger, fried chicken sandwich — to the sweet, a variety of pancakes, French toast and waffles.

The café also offers a variety of daily specials and a monthly special. Select items can be made gluten-free, vegetarian or vegan upon request.

The restaurant offers indoor dining, takeout, online ordering and no-contact delivery.

"It's actually fun to come into work and to work with everyone here. We love our customers as well," Bimi Musaj said. "We like to keep everyone on their toes, so we're always doing new specials, new pancakes and combinations."

He said the Twin Cities were the right choice for the restaurant because of the college town atmosphere. Plus: "I love food," he said, " and there's a lot of restaurants in Bloomington-Normal, which I love."