Family and homemade comfort food found at The Hornet's Nest in Heyworth

HEYWORTH — The Hornet's Nest, 501 E. Cleveland St. in Heyworth, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The restaurant opened on Feb. 1, 2021, and is owned by the Bekteshi family, including Bukla, Nick, Mindy, Becky, Ray, and Lumi Bekteshi, as well as Ann Froman of Lincoln.

The Bekteshi family is originally from Macedonia. Bukla said she has been in the U.S. for 17 years, living in Atlanta and St. Louis before moving to Heyworth two years ago.

Nick, managing partner of the restaurant, and Mindy, chef and kitchen manager, are Bukla's brothers; Becky and Ray are their parents. Nick's wife, Lumi, helped with the design of the restaurant. The rest of the family members are considered owners and help with the cooking and daily operations of the restaurant.

The family also owns and operates the Country-Aire restaurant in Atlanta, Illinois, so they're familiar with customers from both locations.

"The town was very happy when we announced we were opening because they didn't really have a restaurant," Froman said. "I think the customers enjoy our food and the great servers."

The location of the Hornet's Nest has been in the Bekteshi family for 25 years. It was first known as Heyworth Restaurant, owned by Becky and Ray; it was leased to a Mexican restaurant, Coronas Mexican Grill, until that venture closed in March 2020. The family decided to gut the entire restaurant, and it eventually became the Hornet's Nest.

The restaurant's name is inspired by the Heyworth High School's mascot, the hornets.

"I love meeting new people. It was exciting when we first opened being around customers too," Bukla Bekteshi said. "We've met some good people that have helped us along the way. The school here helps us a lot too."

The Hornet's Nest offers indoor dining and takeout, and it serves breakfast all day. Their most popular menu items include the broasted chicken, homemade soups and skillets.

The restaurant also offers wine and beer as well as daily specials that highlight an "all-you-can-eat" item. Monday is chicken livers and gizzards; Tuesday is popcorn shrimp; Wednesday and Sunday is broasted chicken; Thursday is spaghetti; Friday is walleye; and Saturday is ribs.

Bukla also makes pies and cheesecakes every day that are on display in the lobby of the restaurant, and available for purchase by the slice.

"I'm not as familiar with the area as Bukla, but I know a lot from the customers who come to the restaurant," Froman said. "I've enjoyed the change in customers and seeing different people, faces every day. People come here on specific days just for the all-you-can-eat specials."

The restaurant's management also seeks to give back to the community by participating in various local benefits and fundraisers.