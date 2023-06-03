EUREKA — The Eureka Business Association’s annual Eureka Market on the courthouse lawn will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

This year’s event will feature 85 vendors, including several food options like ice cream, baked goods, pork chops and tacos.

There will be kid-friendly activities, crafts, yard art, jewelry, handmade items and more for sale during the event.

Matt Eckberg, Shane Rocke, The Haircuts and Word on the Street will provide entertainment.

Visit the “Eureka Market on the Courthouse Lawn” page on Facebook for more information.