Epiphany Farms Restaurant offers 'regional destination' in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Epiphany Farms Restaurant, 220 E. Front St. in Bloomington, is this week’s pick for Eats of the Week.

The flagship restaurant for the Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group opened in 2014, taking the place of the high-end Station 220. The hospitality group also includes Harmony Korean Bar-B-Que, Bakery and Pickle and Anju Above, as well as the farming operation that supplies the restaurants with local produce and meat.

Ken Myszka, founder of the hospitality group, grew up in Central Illinois, attending Tri-Valley schools. His love for hospitality started early: At 8 years old, Myszka took a cake decorating class and developed a knack for throwing parties.

He wasn’t great at school, he recalled, but he was great at cooking. Myszka followed that passion, attending culinary school at the Culinary Institute of America in New York and falling in love with high-level hospitality.

He later enrolled at University of Nevada in Las Vegas to study hospitality management and worked at a number of fine restaurants, including celebrity chef Thomas Keller’s Bouchon at The Venetian. He also worked as a manager for his friend Hung Huynh, winner of the third season of “Top Chef.”

In 2007, Myszka read “The Omnivore’s Dilemma” by Michael Pollan, a book that had prompted national discussion about food chains and the value of locally sourced food. Myszka had an “epiphany” — hence the company name — and ultimately returned to Central Illinois in 2009 to begin establishing the foundation of his new farm-to-table venture on a farm in Downs.

Almost all of the food at the restaurant comes from the farm or is grown in the region, Myszka said. One piece of the farm is included in every dish.

Attention to detail and integrity keep diners coming back, he said.

“The dinner table is a very sacred place and we use our tables as a means for social change,” Myszka said. “The community trusts us and gives us the benefit of the doubt; they help us stay relevant.”

The restaurant is located in a 120-year-old building that had previously housed Bloomington’s Central Fire Station, as well as horse stalls and a shooting range.

Myszka, his wife Nanam Yoon Myszka and chef Stu Hummel formally became partners at Station 220 in 2011. In 2014, they closed the restaurant, completely renovated it and opened two weeks later as Epiphany Farms.

“When you have the same place for 11 years, you have to keep things relevant, refined, improved. You have to evolve with the community to stay current and get better,” Myszka said. “We are constantly trying to bet better, but we never lose sight of our flagship, the big picture. Epiphany is a really, really good restaurant and it stays good because we want it to be great.”

The restaurant offers vegan, vegetarian, pescatarian and gluten-free options. Popular menu items include pork features, roasted chicken, wings, salad, potato gratin and of course, the farm vegetables.

All of the food waste from the restaurant goes back to the farm for composting and is then used as fertilizer.

Epiphany’s Chef Stu Hummel previously worked as an executive corporate chef at a restaurant with three Michelin stars, and he is also a mixologist. Myszka and Hummel serve as executive chefs for all of the hospitality group’s restaurants, which each have their own sous chef.

How to measure the success of the Epiphany Farms empire? Here are some numbers to chew over:

The chefs go through roughly 100 hogs a year.

The farm raises about 5,000 chickens for the restaurant each year.

The restaurant seats approximately 140 inside, or 160 with the bar, and 100 more seats are available on the patio during the warmer months.

A strong weekend could see 500 guests, but there could be as many as 700 to 800 on a Saturday night.

People come from all the world to dine at Epiphany Farms Restaurant, including visitors from Europe and government officials like Gov. J.B. Pritzker, making it a regional destination, Myszka said.

But he’s not stopping there. His goal is to work on refining all four of his restaurants over the next three to five years and ultimately expand the hospitality group’s ideology worldwide. Another restaurant could also be in his future plans.

“That hunger drives us being in this business. Epiphany is a good restaurant for Bloomington-Normal, but we want to be great globally, a representation of hospitality globally,” Myszka said. “I want to give farmers a bigger sense of purpose and make Front Street like the place to be, make it iconic.”

He is not as focused on the fine dining aspect of Epiphany, but rather on creating good food that’s affordable.

“I always want to do something new and master it, inspire and teach someone else,” Myszka said. “I just like what I do. As long as you have a sense of purpose behind what you’re doing, you’ll be confident to succeed.”