Epiphany Farms hosting Green Gables fundraiser May 25

BLOOMINGTON — Epiphany Farms will host a Green Gables fundraiser this week, with dinner featuring an upscale version of the Hudson eatery's iconic smash burgers. A portion of the proceeds will go toward the owners of Green Gables, which was destroyed by fire May 9.

“We have a really good representation of what (the burgers) are supposed to taste like and we’re working with their purveyor to get the actual ingredients that they would have used at Green Gables, so it’ll have an authentic, original taste and recipe to it,” said Ken Myszka, co-owner of Epiphany Farms.

Just a couple of weeks after a fire tore through the beloved Lake Bloomington diner, WJBC radio host Scott Miller organized the fundraiser to take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Epiphany Farms, 220 E. Front St. in downtown Bloomington.

Miller, who grew up in the southwest suburbs of Chicago, said he loved how the Green Gables was similar to the family pubs and restaurants along Lake Michigan that he would go to as a child while visiting his grandparents in Michigan.

When word broke that the Green Gables was on fire, Miller said he drove over to cover the story and had owner Amy Tague on-air the next day. Afterward, he told Tague and his audience that he would do anything to help the restaurant rebuild.

“It’s a little joint by the lake and you’re gonna drive 20 minutes from Bloomington to get there. You don’t know what you’re going to see when you show up, but you’re always going to get a great burger and you’re going to be surrounded by great people,” Miller said. “Those are things that need to be supported in this community.”

Soon he was on the phone with Myszka and Tague figuring out the details of the dinner and using donated art pieces to help raise money in an auction.

The dinner will feature cooks from Green Gables working the grill, and for those craving that classic taste, they'll be serving up $15 plates including a burger, French fries and cheese balls.

Myszka said instead of only donating a portion of the plates' sales, a portion of all sales throughout the restaurant that night will be donated to the Green Gables owners to help pay staff and cover any other immediate expenses related to the fire.

“There really is this cooperative community of independent restaurants, and the more we can work together and the more we can collaborate and help each other out, I think it’s just better for our area,” said Myszka, adding he remembers visiting Green Gables while on trips to the lake, and the nostalgia that emanated throughout the building.

During Wednesday's fundraiser, a framed Green Gables giclee print signed by the restaurant owners will be auctioned off, along with other pieces created and donated personally by Doug Johnson, executive director of the McLean County Arts Center.

“We have a vanishing history in the Midwest,” Johnson said. “That building with its history and its character was an icon for not just people at Lake Bloomington or Hudson or Bloomington-Normal, but it felt real and true to all of us. It was the reason why I choose to paint that building.”

Johnson said his fondest memory of Green Gables was riding his bike all the way to the lake while he was in junior high, and calling his parents from inside the restaurant while enjoying a burger.

As far as what’s next for the restaurant, Tague said they are still compensating their employees and looking for professionals to clear the remaining rubble from the property. The support from the community remains immense, she added.

“It’s just been overwhelming and we appreciate every bit of support,” Tague said.

