Eli's Coffee Shop of Mackinaw pours 'great connections in a small town'

MACKINAW — Eli's Coffee Shop, 116 S. Main St., Suite A, Mackinaw, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Weston and Rachel Berchtold own the shop, which opened in September. They also own locations in Morton, Metamora and Tremont, and they have the Eli's HUB corporate headquarters and bakery in Morton as well. The couple is originally from Tremont.

The business started when Katie Vandenburg, who was 24 at the time, purchased a vacant house on Jefferson Street in Morton. After a complete remodel, she opened the first Eli's Coffee Shop on Feb. 2, 2005. The house had been built in the 1800s by Eli Messenger, so the shop was named "Eli's" as an homage to him and his house.

The Tremont store opened in 2014, and the Berchtolds purchased Eli's from Vandenburg in 2015. They opened the Metamora location in 2017, opened their warehouse in 2020 and then opened the Mackinaw location in 2022.

"Coffee itself is a vehicle for fostering great connections in a small town. It brings people together and I love that experience," Weston Berchtold said. "The culture we have is we very much want you to feel like you've been here before. Everybody deserves great coffee, and there is no wrong way to enjoy your coffee. It should be a fun, comforting experience."

The Mackinaw location used to be a Heartland Bank that was built in the 1970s. The Berchtolds still have the original counter and make use of the vault for extra seating, and the safety deposit boxes for decorations. They kept the drive-thru to adhere to a "post-COVID reality." In addition to the drive-thru, they have indoor dining, takeout and catering.

The shop also offers Eli's Rewards Program, which launched in 2019, where customers can earn points on purchases toward free items and a monthly reward. Berchtold said it's a great way for customers to stay connected and up to date.

"I think customers enjoy the level of friendliness," he said. "There's something special about the ritual of coffee and integrating it into your routine, like dropping off your kids at school. It's really special. It's a small little dose of happiness to get throughout your week. I enjoy seeing so many great folks and discovering what they like and what times they come."

The most popular menu items include the daily grind coffee; the bohemian drink, made with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut; and baked goods, including oven-baked sandwiches.

Seasonal menu items include the brown sugar chai, eggnog latte, gingerbread house latte, maple crème cold brew, peppermint cocoa, solstice cider, nutcracker sweet coffee, mistletoe mocha coffee, white Christmas coffee and the winter seasonal blend.

Eli's also offers a December Donation Creation, a program where customers can buy a drink that is not on the regular menu and all of the proceeds go to a local nonprofit. This year's drink is the candy cane mocha, and proceeds will support Midwest Food Bank locations. Donations from the Mackinaw shop will go to the Mackinaw Food Pantry, Metamora donations will go to Open Arms Food Pantry, Tremont donations will go to the Tremont Food Pantry, and Morton donations will go to Community Harvest.

"My favorite thing is our team. They spend a lot of time behind the scenes and focus on operations," Berchtold said. "It's special for me finding a great manager and fostering what I hope is a great work environment for people. This is a lot of people's first job out of high school, and it makes them better prepared for the world. That's the most meaningful part about it."

Berchtold added that in future they will see if there is a need for another shop, and if there are more opportunities to do that, they will.

"Mackinaw is new for us, we're still learning," he said. "Each community is so different; there's a uniqueness to each that we don't get to experience unless we open a shop there."