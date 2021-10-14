Eats of the Week: The Windjammer Lounge, locally owned since 1972

BLOOMINGTON — The Windjammer Lounge, 2302 Stern Drive in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Windjammer has been locally owned and operated since 1972, for 49 years. The bar moved to its current location in 1994 and has been owned by three people, Ricky Feeney, Kathy Niepagen and now Brian Coombs of Downs, who will celebrate four years of ownership come November.
"People enjoy Windjammer's laid-back atmosphere," Coombs said. "It's a friendly place when you walk in. Everyone feels welcomed."
Windjammer has daily drink specials, daily lunch specials, sand volleyball, live music, 10 televisions and an outdoor beer garden. The bar's most popular menu items include the Joe's lasagna lunch special, the tenderloin, and the fish dinner served on Wednesday nights from 5 to 9 p.m.
Windjammer has a daily cook who has been with the establishment for 27 years.
"We love our customers and staff like they are part of our family — we take the saying 'JamFam' seriously! We are always here for our friends," Coombs said.
Coombs said Windjammer is best known for its good times, good stories and its history. He described the bar as "your local 'Cheers,' we welcome all and any," and used the phrase, "there's no place like home," to describe it as well.
Bartender and bouncer Elias Martinez has worked at Windjammer for a total of 19 years and was born and raised in Bloomington-Normal.
"It's a great family atmosphere; I love working with the staff; it is a close-knit family," Martinez said. "I enjoy seeing the smiles on our customers when they come in. This place is my second family."
As with most local bars and restaurants, COVID shutdowns were difficult for Windjammer, but they were able to make it through because of continued support from customers. Coombs said he can't thank them enough.
Former owner Kathy Niepagen also happens to be Coombs' mother-in-law. Niepagen worked for Windjammer for 11 years before taking it over in 2001. When she died four years ago, Coombs and his wife Leslie stepped in to keep the business going.
"Kathy brought people together and was a giving soul," Coombs said. "We hope to carry on her legacy by welcoming all, giving back to our community and making sure people have a fun, safe and friendly environment to have fun with family and friends.
The Windjammer Lounge is open 11a.m.-1 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 11a.m.-2 a.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday. Curbside pickup and carry out are available. Daily specials can be viewed on their Facebook page or by calling 309-663-2233.
A visit to The Pantagraph's Eats of the Week
Restaurant of the Week: Lucca Grill
Editor's note: This is the first in a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email Olivia Jacobs at olivia.jacobs@lee.net.
BLOOMINGTON — The Lucca Grill, in downtown Bloomington at 116 E. Market St., is the first pick for the Pantagraph's new feature on restaurants and bars of the week.
Lucca Grill is a locally owned Italian-American restaurant. It was founded in 1936 by the Baldini brothers, Fred and John, but is now owned by Tony Smith and John Koch.
While Lucca has a wide variety of food on the menu, it is best known for the A La Baldini pizza, named after its founders. This pizza is loaded with sausage, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and pepperoncini.
My personal favorite, besides the pizza, of course, would have to be the chicken Parmesan, which is a 6-ounce chicken breast pan-fried in olive oil and covered in breading mix, mozzarella cheese and a garden-style marinara. But you can't go wrong with anything on the menu, because everything is good.
Lucca is known not only for its delicious food, but its old-school, friendly atmosphere and iconic décor. The walls are filled with old newspapers, plaques, awards and countless other memorabilia that guests can't help but stop and stare at.
The restaurant has two floors with two kitchens and plenty of seating. It even has a dumbwaiter, a definite highlight of the experience.
Lucca is a great place to be, whether you're looking to meet with old friends, grab a quick bite to eat on your lunch break, or want to have a great meal with family. It transcends time and makes you feel like you're home and never left. It is certainly a gem right in the heart of Bloomington-Normal.
The Lucca Grill is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Anyone who gives this place a try won't regret it.
Bar of the Week: Crawford's Corner Pub
Editor's note: This is a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email Olivia Jacobs at olivia.jacobs@lee.net.
BLOOMINGTON — This week's pick for Bar of the Week is Crawford's Corner Pub at 610 W. Chestnut St., on the west side of Bloomington.
Crawford's used to be Beningo's Italian restaurant, which was owned by Janet Whitworth. Beningo's, however, went out of business in the summer of 2016 after 46 years of service. A longtime customer, neighbor and contractor, Bobby Crawford, his wife Amy Crawford, and Larry Salvator, a plumber, decided to revamp the place and obtain a liquor license. Thanks to them, Crawford's has been in business since 2017. In honor of the former owner, the Crawford's named a burger after her called "The Janet."
"This establishment has been open for four years on the west side of town. They have the nicest and friendliest staff you could ask for," said Peg Crawford, a maintenance worker at the business. "When you walk into the Pub, it is all about laughter and friends. The food is unbelievable. Fresh meat every day for their hamburgers, the best breakfast in town and all sorts of different foods on their menu. It is a must-try."
Crawford's has both an upstairs and downstairs bar as well as a beer garden with plenty of seating and room for mingling. Though the inside is good for any season, the outdoor patio is perfect for summertime.
My first memory from Crawford's is going there to celebrate my friend's 21st birthday. The American cheeseburger, fries and pepper jack cheese curds were delicious, but the alcohol was a real treat.
My friend and I shared what they call a "Boozy Bucket," which is a mixture of vodka, lemonade and a couple other ingredients all mixed in a sand pail (without the sand, of course). It's very sweet, but it's huge, and should definitely be shared between multiple friends. They also have Bloody Mary's, buckets of beer bottles and daily specials.
Crawford's most popular drink is the West side Whistler, but they have other specialty drinks as well, including the Crawford's Crush, Tito's Backyard Tea, Irish Mule and the Feisty Ginger. My favorite is the Crawford's Crush because it pretty much tastes like Orange Crush. Though it's good any time, I'm sure it would be an excellent mimosa substitute for brunch.
Crawford's Corner Pub is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Breakfast is served Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Restaurant of the Week: The Original Pinsaria, 'an authentic Italian experience'
Editor's note: This is a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email ojacobs@pantagraph.com.
BLOOMINGTON — The Original Pinsaria, 211 N. Veterans Parkway, Suite 5, Bloomington, is this week's pick for restaurant of the week.
Simone Stefanucci is the chief operation officer and co-owner of the restaurant, which opened in November 2020. Stefanucci was born and raised in Rome and moved to the U.S. in November 2019 with his wife Letizia.
"I believe eating at The Original Pinsaria our guests have an authentic Italian experience," Stefanucci said. "Our recipes come from our Italian mothers and grandmothers. We make our organic pasta daily at the restaurant along with our sauces. All of our ingredients are prime ingredients imported from Italy; we spent months to find the perfect combination of flavors to guarantee a real Italian experience."
Stefanucci previously worked with the Italian government in green energy and Letizia was a dental assistant. They were looking for a change and found a Pinsa class that they attended every day for months. They eventually quit their jobs and opened a Pinsa place in Locarno, Switzerland, and then another in Palma De Mallorca, Spain.
The couple ultimately decided to bring their Pinsa to the U.S. and held several tastings in New York, Louisville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Chicago, Las Vegas and back to Illinois, in Morton.
"This was extremely important to for us to understand the U.S. market," Steffanucci said. "When we felt ready, we decided to open our first restaurant in Bloomington. My business partner Gino Vaccaro had lived there for many years, the community is amazing and Bloomington has won several awards for being the perfect town to start a restaurant chain."
"Pinsa" comes from the Latin word "Pinsere," which means "push by hand," and comes from the ancient Roman Empire. The dough is made with non-GMO wheat, soy and rice flours. The dough is fermented for 72 hours, compared to three hours for a normal pizza, and there is 80 to 90% water in the dough, which makes it more digestible, with fewer calories and fat than a typical pizza.
The Original Pinsaria's pizza crust has won several World Pizza Championships over the years.
"My favorite part about the Pinsaria is the joy and happiness we have doing what we love," Steffanucci said.
The Pinsaria's most popular pizzas are the Brutus and the Gladiator. The Brutus is No. 5 on the menu and is a meat lover's pizza with sausage, soppressata and pancetta, and just so happens to be my personal favorite. The Gladiator is No. 7 on the menu with pancetta, pecorino romano and honey. The restaurant also offers build-your-own and customization options for their pizzas, pastas and salads.
"We have been profitable and successful since day one and we feel blessed for that, and we want to thank the community for trusting us," Stefanucci said. "I'm thankful for this opportunity to share our story and restaurant with your readers."
The Original Pinsaria is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Continuing Pantagraph coverage in the Jelani Day case
Jelani "J.J." Day, 25, was last seen on Aug. 24 entering the Beyond/Hello dispensary in Bloomington. Authorities on Sept. 23 said his body was found in the Illinois River.
Among the attendees is the Rev. Jesse Jackson. This burial comes 10 days after the family held a funeral service at Danville High School to honor the Illinois State University grad student.
Anyone with information on Jelani Day's death is asked to call 815-433-2161.
Hallie Bezner, attorney for Day’s family, also told The Pantagraph: “I think that people read between the lines to try to have some conspiracy that doesn't exist."
State law enforcement officials told The Pantagraph on Sunday that DNA backlogs did not slow down confirmation of the body found in the Illinois River last month as Jelani Day.
Teachers at Danville High School saw great potential in Jelani Day.
During Jelani Day's celebration of life, his four siblings sing a tribute backs by a community choir. READ MORE HERE.
Carmen Bolden Day says to work does not end with laying her son to rest. READ MORE HERE.
“You’re not going to forget his name because I’m not going to let you,” Carmen Bolden Day said on Saturday.
Pantagraph journalists spent last week in Danville speaking to those who knew Day, and they described him as big-hearted, hard-working and on a path to success.
“He will never be forgotten, Dr. Jelani J.J. Day,” mother Carmen Bolden Day said at the event. "They're going to remember Jelani's name forever.”
"Thank you for realizing Jelani was important, not just to us, he was important to everybody," his mother, Carmen Bolden Day, said.
BLOOMINGTON — A change.org petition asking for state and federal authorities to investigate the death of Illinois State University graduate st…
The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office announced this afternoon a person of interest sought by Peru Police has been cleared by investigators and is not a suspect in the case.
Bloomington police Officer John Fermon during a press conference discusses the search for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student wh…
Missing ISU student identified after body found near Peru. READ MORE HERE.
A body found floating in the Illinois River in LaSalle County has been identified as that of missing Illinois State University graduate studen…
Authorities on Thursday said a body discovered in a river nearly three weeks ago has been confirmed as a graduate student missing from Illinoi…
Jelani Day, a 25-year-old graduate student at ISU, was last seen the morning of Aug. 24 walking into the Beyond / Hello in Bloomington, accord…
"We always say here, see something, hear something, know something, say something. Someone out there has seen, heard or knows something."
BLOOMINGTON — The president of Illinois State University during her annual address to the campus community spoke about a graduate student who …
Search continues for missing Illinois State University; fundraising totals $12,503 to support search
BLOOMINGTON — A GoFundMe page to raise money for finding a missing Illinois State University student has generated $12,503 as of Monday.
BLOOMINGTON — The search for a missing Illinois State University graduate student has continued into its fourth week.
Authorities are investigating after body was recovered Saturday morning from the Illinois River near LaSalle-Peru.
"I want you to know, Jelani is not dead and we will find him," said his mother, speaking to a crowd of supporters on Friday night.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day, speaks at an event Friday night in support of the search for him.
BLOOMINGTON — For Carmen Bolden Day, no amount of money is worth keeping if she can’t have her son back.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, recounts the last phone call she had with her son prior to his disappearance. Several people gathered…
BLOOMINGTON — Police, family and friends continue to search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day after he went missing la…
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police said Friday that officers are continuing their search for Illinois State University graduate student Jelani J…
Jelani J.J. Day was reported missing Wednesday by his family and an Illinois State University faculty member.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson told The Pantagraph he expects as many as 1,000 people to attend a Friday march in Bloomington-Normal for Jelani Day, whose mysterious death has stirred national attention.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks with The Pantagraph Thursday morning about the planned march in Bloomington and Normal for Jelani Day, the Illin…
"We want to gain one thing, and that is justice for Jelani Day," said Cameron Barnes, national youth director with the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.
In response to a letter sent this month by state Rep. Kambium Buckner, Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka said that investigators with the multi-jurisdictional unit gave all files in the case of Jelani Day's death to the FBI.
ISU student Emily Escobedo talks asks for a more thorough investigation into the death of graduate student Jelani Day
The autopsy results released this week in the Jelani Day case have not changed his family’s message.
Carmen Bolden Day, mother of Jelani Day, addresses supporters who showed up Friday to a march led by the Rev. Jesse Jackson for her son. Activ…
The Rev. Jesse Jackson and hundreds marched from Bloomington to Normal on Friday for Jelani Day, the Illinois State student whose death remains a mystery.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson took part in a march Friday for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student whose remains were found in the Illin…
Marchers move through Bloomington calling for an investigation into the death of Jelani Day. READ MORE HERE.
Eats of the Week: Cadillac Jack's known for live music, drink specials
Editor's note: This is a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email ojacobs@pantagraph.com.
BLOOMINGTON — Cadillac Jack's Cantina & Grill, 1507 S. Main St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Bill Bentley has owned Cadillac Jack's for the past five years, but the location has been a bar for over 40 years. It was known as Bonker's for 30 years, and at one time it was called The 19th Hole.
"It's a comfortable place for locals to gather with their neighbors and friends," Bentley said.
Cadillac Jack's has two separate bar areas: the main bar and the U-shaped bar. There's also a large outdoor beer garden for free live music during most weekends, which Bentley thinks is what sets it apart from other local bars.
Country singer Kinsey Rose from Kelly Clarkson's team on this season of "The Voice" will perform there Oct. 22 with The Luke Maurer Band.
"My favorite thing about this bar is the people," Bentley said. "Our patrons and regulars are the best and we have some wonderful staff also, so definitely our people."
Some fan favorite drinks from the bar include the signature lemonade shake-up cocktail and the Jell-O shots. The handmade pizzas, Italian beef sandwiches and hand-breaded chicken tenders are among the popular food items.
The bar celebrates Taco Tuesdays with two tacos for $4 and has drink specials Sunday through Thursday: Citrus Sunday, Martini Monday, Tito & Tanqueray Tuesday, Whiskey Wednesdays and Tequila Thursday. The bar recently started selling El Bandido Yankee Tequila, a new local tequila brand.
Bentley, however, noted that COVID-19 has definitely impacted the bar scene at Cadillac Jack's.
"I've noticed a lot less people gathering in one location," Bentley said. "We've also had over 50% loss of income."
Cadillac Jack's is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. They also offer curbside pickup.
"We want to encourage everyone to stop by to try our food and say hello," Bentley said.
Eats of the Week: Garden of Paradise has served up family favorites for 30 years
BLOOMINGTON — Garden of Paradise, 1412 E. Empire St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Just like any other worker, owner Hani Alsaqri was waiting on tables when I walked in to meet him. The business has been in his family for 30 years, since 1991. Alsaqri previously was the restaurant's manager.
The Garden of Paradise building has existed since the 1960s and was previously known as the former franchise Red Wheel. Over time it has been owned by several others, with a few name changes here and there. It became Garden of Paradise in the mid-'80s.
"People come here for the good food, good service and the good family atmosphere we provide," Alsaqri said.
Garden of Paradise is a family-owned, family-friendly, diner-style restaurant that serves American and Greek food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with breakfast served all day. The restaurant also has daily breakfast, lunch and dinner specials, as well as a bar and outdoor patio.
The restaurant was remodeled five years ago and reopened in October 2016.
"We're very popular for breakfast," Alsaqri said. "I've had people say that our omelets are the best they've ever had."
The restaurant also has homemade soups, such as cream of cabbage, a popular special on Saturdays. The chicken kabobs are popular as well.
"A lot of people come in and ask me for our chicken kabob recipe," Alsaqri said. "I have people drive all the way from Champaign on the weekends just to get our cream of cabbage soup and even take some home with them."
Like other restaurants, Garden of Paradise went through the process of shutting down and opening back up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alsaqri did carryout to keep the business afloat and keep paychecks going to the employees who wanted to work. When the restaurant was able to reopen last June, Alsaqri had a hard time getting the help and supplies he needed. Business also was less predictable, so it became difficult to plan ahead.
"We pride ourselves on very good service. I have people who come in seven days a week or even three times a day," Alsaqri said. "Customers like to come in and have a spot they like to sit in, and their favorite waitress who already knows what they want to eat and have it ready quick. Sometimes they even call ahead to let us know they're coming so we can have it ready for them."
I personally love the breakfast. The pancakes, sausage and hash browns are delicious and you can get all items at a good price. The chicken, pasta and burgers are good options for dinner too.
Garden of Paradise is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. They also offer carryout and curbside pickup options.
