Eats of the Week: Tobin's Pizza like 'hopping in a time capsule'

BLOOMINGTON — Tobin's Pizza, 1513 N. Main St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Tobin's Pizza originated in 1963 and was owned by Jim and Mary Tobin. Today the restaurant is owned by Moe and Karen Davis of Danvers, who bought the restaurant from Jim Tobin in 1998. Moe Davis was previously in the soft drink business for over 15 years.

"We tried to keep the wheels turning, we got a lot of loyal customers and have a good repertoire with the people who support us," Davis said. "Tobin's has become somewhat of an institution. We never compromised the product or ingredients, to keep it as consistent as possible."

Tobin's Pizza has been voted the No. 1 pizza in McLean County by the Pantagraph Readers' Choice Awards for several years in a row, with people coming from all over Central Illinois to visit the restaurant.

Tobin's has about 100 employees. And with over 20 delivery vehicles, they have the largest delivery fleet in downstate Illinois. The restaurant does about 50,000 to 60,000 deliveries a year, which makes up about 60% to 65% percent of the business.

"We have competitive pricing and service; customers get a great product," Davis said. "They've supported us and kept us who we are."

Tobin's offers pizza, chicken and a variety of spaghetti. Their most popular menu items include the Pork Lovers pizza, the Tobin's Special, the chicken and spaghetti and the Tobin's Buck Stretcher special, which is where you buy a family pizza at regular price and get a small for $1. They also have daily specials Monday through Thursday.

"I like knowing we put out a great product," Davis said. "I get a lot of satisfaction out of seeing customers leave with a smile and enjoying their meal."

Tobin's has been around for almost 60 years and has been in the same building since 1976.

Davis noted that some people think the restaurant needs to be updated, while others think they should leave it the way it is.

"It basically looks the same," Davis said. "It's like hopping in a time capsule and going back in time."

Davis added that it's great seeing some of the fourth-generation customers come into play. He sees great-grandparents bringing in their great-grandkids and thinks his restaurant must be doing something right.

Davis added that it's a good feeling having customers who believe in who you are and what you do.

"Tobin's as a business has an enormous amount of resilience, and just like any other small business, there is constant pressure to withstand challenges and still be valued," Davis said. "If a small business can figure out how to find a balance with constantly increasing costs and still stay competitive in the marketplace, I would say the future is pretty bright."

Tobin's Pizza is open 4:30 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. They offer dine-in, pick-up and delivery services.

