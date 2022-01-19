Eats of the Week: The story behind that tree at Medici in Normal

NORMAL — Medici, at 120 W. North St. in uptown Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Medici is a two-story American restaurant that opened in January 2008 and is owned by Paul Morsbach and his family. The building used to be a store owned by Medici co-owner Bob Steinman.

General manager Joe Slane, who grew up in the Peoria-Dunlap area, runs the restaurant but commutes back and forth from Chicago.

"Atmosphere-wise, Medici is very unique. The woodwork, the tree and the upstairs outdoor patio," Slane said. "We feature a large menu with a wide variety as well. You can get a nice steak or seafood dinner, or a burger and pizza. You could spend $10 or $15 here or you can get drinks, appetizers and entrees and have a full night out. You can make the experience whatever you want."

Medici's most popular menu items include the salmon brûlée, their top-selling item for years. The brisket, buffalo salad, lettuce wrap and pretzel sticks are popular as well.

The restaurant also occasionally offers specials, but has had to cut back some due to COVID. The restaurant does try to change up the menu every once a while, changing about five or six items each time, with the help of their chef.

"We try to barrel through. (COVID) has been devastating for business and staff. We've had a lot of turnover due to lack of students returning," Slane said. "It's a real struggle every day. Some days are better than others, but Medici isn't going anywhere."

When the restaurant originally shut down due to the pandemic, they installed heaters and Plexiglass for their upstairs outdoor patio and kept it up almost through Christmas.

"It's been a real team effort, it's been a little bit easier. We're hoping it passes soon and we can't wait for it to be over. We are trying the best we can to accommodate everybody," Slane said. "We are hoping we can have our festivals again this summer."

Medici hosts parties including banquets, wedding parties, rehearsal dinners, company events and other get-togethers.

The woodwork in the restaurant, including the tables and bar top, were made at Morsbach's wood shop in Wisconsin. All of the pieces are unique.

In the middle of the restaurant, there is a big tree, and a lot of people ask if it is real. The tree used to be out in the back parking lot, but is dead now. Originally, the owners wanted the tree to be part of the restaurant's structure, but that wasn't possible, so it became more of a sculpture instead.

"We have a light, comfortable and casual atmosphere that is family oriented," Slane said. "You can find a little bit of everything here."

Medici is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday; and closed Monday. They offer dine-in, takeout and delivery services.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

