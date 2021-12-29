Eats of the Week: Rosie's Pub serves up a taste of history in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Rosie's Pub, 106 E. Front St., is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Rosie's is an American pub that has been owned by Molly Bradle-Reynolds for the past 18 years. Bob and Cindy Anet first opened the pub in 1993, and Bradle-Reynolds purchased it when she moved back to town to be closer to family. While Bob has since passed away, Cindy is still involved with the pub, working as Bradle-Reynolds' business partner.

"Rosie's has a warm feeling inside. Most of the staff has been here for many years and we know most customers by a first-name basis," Bradle-Reynolds said. "It is a place where many people can come in by themselves and not feel alone at all."

The building that is home to Rosie's Pub was built in the 1800s and still has the original tile. It previously was a hardware store, a law office, and one of the first Fannie Mae candy stores.

The site is also said to be Lincoln's law office that he once shared with Asahel Gridley.

Years ago, there was a murder in the building, and it is now believed to be haunted.

"We serve food in a historic building in downtown. The ceiling is original. You have the big-city feel inside the pub," Bradle-Reynolds said. "I'd like to think we made a place for a more mature crowd to hang out and feel comfortable."

Rosie's most popular menu items include the angus burgers, the duck salad, which just recently came back, the calamari and the new chicken piccata.

The pub has weekly lunch and dinners specials that are highlighted on their Facebook page.

"I love our customers. They showed us amazing support within the last year. Without them we would not have made it through," Bradle-Reynolds said. "Getting to know travelers that stop by over the years is always fun, too."

Bradle-Reynolds added that they have learned to work harder and smarter with fewer people due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I love this place. It is a home away from home for many, including myself. I love when people come back after being gone and say, 'I'm so glad you are still here,'" Bradle-Reynolds said. "With community support we hope to be here for a long time to come."

Bradle-Reynolds said she also appreciates the hard work of her staff, who work day in and day out to bring the best they can. Without them, she said, the pub would not be where it is today.

Rosie's Pub is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and closed Sunday and Monday. The kitchen is open until 9 p.m. They offer indoor and outdoor dining, online ordering and curbside carryout services.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.