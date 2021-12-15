Eats of the Week: Rob Dob's Restaurant & Bar offers a 'special' experience

BLOOMINGTON — Rob Dob's Restaurant & Bar, 801 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Robert "Bob" Dobski opened Rob Dob's on Oct. 28, 2019. Dobski and his wife, Julie, have been in Bloomington-Normal since 1988 and previously were in the McDonald's business for over 30 years, owning several franchises throughout Central Illinois. They sold their franchises in 2017, but Dobski wasn't quite ready to retire, so he decided to try another kind of restaurant.

Dobski bought the previously empty lot and thought it was a good location. He hired a chef and started planning and designing the restaurant. The process took about a year and a half to get the restaurant fully up and running.

"People think of Rob Dob's as a high-end restaurant, but our menu has plenty of variety," Dobski said. "Our quality of menu, our service, the ambiance and the architecture make it not just a local restaurant, it makes it special."

The restaurant's most popular menu items include the ribeye steak, the meatloaf and mashed potatoes and the salmon. Dobski noted that they offer a great seafood selection, something that can be hard to find in Central Illinois.

Popular drinks include the old fashioned and the wide selection of wines. The restaurant also has 24 draft beers on tap and offers daily a drink special.

In July, Rob Dob's added a breakfast menu that is only offered Saturdays and Sundays starting at 7 a.m. They also began offering live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays.

"I've heard people say Rob Dob's is a little bit of Chicago down here, everybody knows your name, it's relaxing, has great food, great service and a great atmosphere," Dobski said. "It's a local, hometown restaurant that brings people together and provides a wide variety of menu items, a good feeling of service and value for what you're getting."

Rob Dob's also does catering and hosts big parties, luncheons, rehearsal dinners, local businesses and Christmas parties.

Bob's wife Julie owns the daycare Little Jewels Learning Center, and his daughter Erin owns Iron Coyote Challenge Park.

Rob Dob's Restaurant & Bar is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; and closed Monday. They offer dine-in, carryout and curbside pickup services.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

