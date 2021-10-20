Eats of the Week: Pokeworks at CRAFTED Commons a 3-in-1 experience

BLOOMINGTON — This week's pick for Eats of the Week is Pokeworks along with CRAFTED bar and CRAFTED Coffee Brews, at 1101 Airport Road in Bloomington.

Dr. Jason Dunn, originally from Carrollton, is one of six local partners in ownership of this unique three-in-one experience, which opened in December. The other partners include Joey DiMichele, Kraig Garber, Ron Hayward, Mitchell Davidson and Dude Saslow

Dunn is also an optometrist at VisionPoint Eye Center, which just so happens to be right next to CRAFTED Commons, the collective name for the businesses.

"It's a really cool environment that's different than anywhere else," Dunn said. "It's a weird scenario, but it works very well. Our coffee bar is very busy in the morning and the restaurant and bar are very busy at night."

Dunn and DiMichele were passionate about the Bloomington-Normal area and always felt it was a hidden gem. They didn't want to have just another Pokeworks chain because they figured people could get that in other places.

Dunn and DiMichele realized there were a lot of businesses in the area, but no coffee shops or quick, healthy food options on that side of town. They wanted something different and unique.

"No matter what time of day it is, there is something for you," Dunn said. "I love the atmosphere and Pokeworks just being fast, casual and healthy. It's all very quick, but still handcrafted."

Pokeworks not only has food, a full-service cocktail bar and a coffee bar, but it also has an outdoor patio with a fire pit, recreational volleyball, bocce ball, bags and other lawn games.

Pokeworks has its own volleyball leagues and hosts tournaments on Tuesday and Thursday nights, but open play is available as well.

"People love to eat out and have a good time," Dunn said. "People enjoy coming here because it is very relaxing, but it's also very vibrant and there's a lot of things to do."

As for beverages, Pokeworks and CRAFTED offer espresso drinks and signature cocktails. The cold brew martini has been especially popular.

The chicken and tuna are popular food items. Dunn said the umami ahi catches a lot of people by surprise. Pokeworks has signature dishes, but also has the famous build-your-own Hawaiian poke bowls, burritos and salads.

All three businesses offer daily and weekly specials that rotate frequently, including Thursday bucket specials for the bar, seasonal coffee drinks and double points for Pokeworks.

"A lot of people assume it's just a chain and designed by a bigger firm, but everything is local between us, the builder, the architect — almost everything is handmade and exclusively local within a 30-mile radius," Dunn said.

Pokeworks is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The CRAFTED bar is open 4-9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 4-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. CRAFTED Coffee Brews is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday; 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.