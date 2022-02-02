Eats of the Week: Mediterranean cuisine on the menu at The Rock Restaurant in Normal

NORMAL — The Rock Restaurant, 203 W. North St. in uptown Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The Rock Restaurant is a mix of Mediterranean and American food. The restaurant is owned by brothers Said and Charbel Saliba and originally opened in 1999 on Dale Street. The restaurant moved to uptown Normal in 2011.

"I'm proud of the fact that we were one of the first to introduce Mediterranean food to the public before social media," Charbel Saliba said. "There's not many places you can get that around here."

The Saliba brothers were born and raised in Lebanon and practically grew up in the restaurant business, as their father owned a restaurant there called "La Roche," which means "The Rock" in French. The brothers named their restaurant in honor of their father.

Said immigrated to the U.S. in 1998 and then opened The Rock with his wife. Charbel was still attending college back in Lebanon, but officially joined Said in the business in 2005.

The brothers expanded the dining room and put in a bigger kitchen in 2016.

"[The Rock] is unique and offers different cuisine. We have burgers, Philly cheesesteaks, hot dogs, vegan and vegetarian options and a kids menu. There's something for everyone," Saliba said. "The variety, ambiance and the location offers good vibes and invites everyone in."

The most popular menu items include the gyros and chicken gyros, hummus and falafel for the Mediterranean part of the menu; and the burgers, Philly cheese steak and garlic chicken for the American part of the menu. The Rock salad and Greek salad with gyros are popular as well.

The restaurant also used to offer several specials and coupons before the pandemic, but had to cut down due to lack of help. For now, they are still able to run some online specials for delivery. They have also added several delivery options and curbside pickup to help keep business stable.

"We attract a big chunk of customers as there's always a lot of events in uptown," Saliba said. "The connections and personal friendships we have made within the community — we don't call them customers, we call them family. We've met new people every day for the last 20 years."

The Rock Restaurant celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019 and temporarily brought back prices from 20 years ago.

"Our community and delivery services have helped us tremendously," Saliba said. "We love this community and they're the reason we've been able to keep going and stay open."

Saliba said that a bonus of networking in the community is that you can exchange business with one another and help each other out when there's a problem.

The Rock Restaurant is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and closed Sunday. They offer dine-in, pickup and delivery services.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

