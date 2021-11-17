Eats of the Week: Maggie Miley's, an authentic Irish pub

The Pantagraph every week showcases a different bar or restaurant. Know one we ought to check out? Email olivia.jacobs@lee.net.

NORMAL — Maggie Miley's, 126 E. Beaufort St., Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Maggie Miley's is an Irish pub owned by local Tyler Holloway, who also owns Fat Jacks and is a partner at Brass Pig Smoke & Alehouse in downtown Bloomington.

The pub opened in 2004. Holloway originally started out with partners Rich Benson and Pat Steinlage, but purchased their shares in 2010.

When the city was redoing downtown, Holloway was looking to invest in uptown. He was friends with Clint and Harry Fuller, who owned the building and wanted him to buy it and turn it into a pub.

"I feel like I'm familiar with the needs of the community," Holloway said. "Normal Mayor Chris Koos was in favor of the idea of a traditional Irish pub since there wasn't one in Bloomington-Normal."

The name comes from Steinlage's great-grandmother Maggie Miley, an Irish immigrant who settled in Illinois in the early 1900s. Steinlage showed Holloway a picture of her and Holloway thought it was the perfect name.

The bar was designed by a company from Dublin, Ireland, crafted on the East Coast by Irish carpenters and shipped to Normal.

"This place gives our customers a feel of Ireland," Holloway said. "People heavily enjoy the atmosphere and the Irish products. We go through a lot of Guinness and Irish food recipes. We try to get as much Irish fare as we possibly can."

Popular menu items include shepherd's pie, bangers and mash, fish and chips and boxty, a traditional Irish dish made of potatoes.The popular drink items include Guinness, the Long Ireland Iced Tea with a splash of Celtic honey, and Irish coffee.

The pub has daily drink specials and food features as well, including "Mad Mule Monday," "Well to Do Tuesday," "Whiskey Wednesday," "Tapper Thursday," "Failte Friday," "Salinte Saturday" and "Bloody Sunday."

"The Irish theme definitely sets us apart, our atmosphere could definitely challenge any place in town and same with the food. People try to mimic it, but can't," Holloway said. "There's not many places in town where you can get the things that Maggie Miley's offers."

Maggie Miley's was voted 19 in Business Insider's top 25 best Irish pubs in the nation. Holloway plans on expanding the pub into the lot next door where a building will be going up, and plans on occupying the first floor within the next year or two.

Holloway added that juggling three restaurants can be challenging and is "as close to insanity as you can get." His favorite thing about all three places are the staff members.

"I love this community, I was born and raised here," Holloway said. "I love uptown and downtown, so that's where I've invested. The support here is amazing."

Maggie Miley's is open 11-1 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 11-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and 12 p.m.-1 a.m. Sunday. Their kitchen is open until 8 p.m.

