Eats of the Week: Lu Lu's Pizza a slice of fun for auto business partners

BLOOMINGTON — Lu Lu's Pizza, 802 E. Washington St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Lu Lu's opened in July 2021 and is owned by Mark Allen of Decatur. Allen also owns the Decatur Lu Lu's Pizza restaurants at 201 S. Nelson Blvd. and 135 W. 1st St., as well as several oil change shops, including the Speed Lube at 710 E. Washington St. in Bloomington.

The Lu Lu's Pizza & Gaming locations in Decatur opened 10 years ago and the Bloomington Speed Lube has been in business since 1985.

"We're trying to be as good if not better than all the local places. There's lots of legacy places in Bloomington that have been around forever," Allen said. "They're all great, but we're just trying to offer a little something different."

Lu Lu's offers thin crust pizza with two types of sauces: sweet or savory. Their most popular pizza is the Piggyback, which has pepperoni, sausage and bacon bits. With every pizza order, customers get free cookies.

Allen also plans to introduce more appetizer options over the next six months, and may do some specials in the future.

"We were always looking for opportunities; that corner has been spectacular for us as far as the oil change business," Allen said of the Washington Street Lu Lu's. "We thought we'd give it a try in the Bloomington-Normal area."

Allen, along with his partners in the oil locations, Craig and Carl, decided they wanted to branch out in the pizza business, as Carl is somewhat of a pizza guru and always wanted to make pizzas. Allen has known Craig for 58 years and Carl for 36.

Allen bought the property on East Washington Street five years ago and decided to keep it, but first started Lu Lu's in Decatur, temporarily moved to Champaign, and then ultimately wound up in Bloomington. Allen owns a total of four oil change shops in Decatur and also has facilities in Champaign, Lincoln and Clinton.

"It's just fun," Allen said of his venture into restaurants. "It's something different than being in the automotive industry for so many years, definitely more fun than the automotive industry."

Allen said his team strives to have an attractive, nice, safe, clean and inviting environment. They work hard to try to keep prices affordable for everyone.

Lu Lu's also has multiple TV's, a bar and gaming for those 21 and over.

"Bloomington-Normal is important to us and it has been great; it is just fabulous for business owners," Allen said.

Lu Lu's Pizza is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for dining and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for gaming. They offer dine-in and carryout services.

