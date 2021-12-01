Eats of the Week: Kobe Hibachi Japanese Steak House offers 'food and a show'

BLOOMINGTON — Kobe Hibachi Japanese Steak House, 401 N. Veterans Parkway, Suite 7, Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Kobe opened 11 years ago, in 2010. The restaurant is owned by Eric Chen, who is from China and was a hibachi chef in Tampa, Florida. Chen met current Kobe general manager Ryan Martin in Florida and they came to the Midwest together. Martin is from Atlantic City, New Jersey.
"It's food and a show," Martin said. "The food proportions are big enough for leftovers; customers are always taking to-go boxes. We also have room for big seating for 10 to 15 people at tables for parties and birthdays."
The name "Kobe" comes from a city in Japan as well as the meat known as Kobe beef.
Hibachi grills are small, portable barbecue grills made of cast iron. They have an open-grate design and use charcoal as their heating source, but most modern ones are electric. Hibachi grills are called shichirin in Japanese.
"My favorite thing is definitely seeing the reactions of the customers, especially the kids, seeing the fire and not really expecting it, and the people who are here for the first time," Martin said.
Kobe's most popular menu items include the hibachi chicken and steak, sushi, crunchy sushi roll, cheesy crab wontons and yum yum sauce, which Martin describes as a Japanese ranch dressing that you can use on everything.
Kobe offers drink and menu specials on certain days, as well as lunch specials daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The hibachi meals come with your choice of meat, fried rice, noodles, vegetables and shrimp.
"People come here for a difference of food/cuisine — there's so many burger and pizza places in town," Martin said. "When people think sushi, they think raw. Most of ours is cooked. The food is different and it's a good atmosphere."
Kobe also makes everything in house. They have four hibachi chefs and three sushi chefs who have been at the restaurant for about eight years.
Martin added that every chef does their own thing at the grill, so customers have a unique experience every time they visit Kobe.
"A lot of people don't know how the hibachi works," Martin said. "It's very social. You make conversation with people and strangers become friends."
Kobe is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 8:30 p.m. Sunday. They offer dine-in, carry out, online ordering and DoorDash services.
