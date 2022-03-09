Eats of the Week: Killarney's Irish Pub gearing up for St. Patrick's Day

BLOOMINGTON — Killarney's Irish Pub, 523 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Dan Shay opened Killarney's in 1988. Tony Fabrizio, who was then a manager at the pub, bought the business from Shay in 1996 and kept it an Irish pub in honor of Shay.

Killarney's was called JJ's for a short time, and before that it was called Heidi Ho's. It was also a funeral home at one point.

"We're one of the older bars in downtown; that hasn't changed," Fabrizio said. "The first 15 or 20 years we had a nice mix of people. We had working-class people that would come here every day at 3 and then the college kids would come out at night."

Fabrizio said that over the past 10 years the older crowd in downtown has faded out and the college kids have taken over. There is more competition now from the east side of town, and parking downtown can an issue, he said. Fabrizio hopes this will change in the future.

"We are one constant in downtown that has been here for over 30 years straight," Fabrizio said. "I love connecting with old employees and customers. My favorite thing is when people come back and visit."

Though Killarney's does not have a food menu or kitchen, they do have a popcorn machine where customers can get a bucket of popcorn. Killarney's is known for its big drafts and Vegas bombs. They also have Guinness on tap, whiskey specials and Jell-O shots.

The pub will host its annual St. Patrick's Day event next week, opening at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 17, and serving a meal of corned beef and cabbage. The pub will also offer green beer, Irish car bombs, Guinness drafts, Jameson shots and more until 1 a.m.

The pub will be bringing back several of their original staff members to help serve and bartend that day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"I'm looking forward to St. Patrick's Day and seeing some old folks back," Fabrizio said.

Killarney's Irish Pub is open 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Tuesday; 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thursday; 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday; 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday; and closed Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

