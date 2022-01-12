Eats of the Week: JP's Wheel & Alehouse a go-to for chicken and pizza

BLOOMINGTON — JP's Wheel & Alehouse, 409 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

JP's, which stands for Jones Place, opened in December 2019 in the former Hooters location, and is owned by Rachel Jones. Jones also owns DR McKay's at 909 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington.

Jones and her husband, Don, and their business partner set out to open the business as a pizza and fried chicken venue. When the person who was to become the owner quit, and Don died from cancer, Rachel ended up taking over both McKay's and JP's.

"I knew I wanted a place that was a good place to meet up with your friends and make new ones," Jones said. "We had a lot of regulars here and strangers and they started hanging out with each other and became like a family. It was a really good point of what was to come."

JP's likes to play on anything with chicken. For example, they do fundraisers such as "Free Cluck for a Buck" or "Fun Food to Feed your Flock." They raised $3,000 for St. Jude last spring.

Their logo shows a chicken holding a beer in one hand a pizza in the other. Sometimes they have stuffed animal chickens hanging on the walls.

"We always want our guests to be happy and satisfied with their product," Jones said. "We do what it takes to make things right."

JP's most popular menu items include the two-piece fried chicken dinner, the chicken tenders, "The Don" pizza, the Sexy Motherclucker sandwich, the coop drink, and Jones' personal favorite, the southwest cobb salad.

They have daily sandwich specials for $6.99, hot plate specials for $7.99 and daily drink specials.

"A variety of people come here, not just one generation or one type of person. We're inclusive and openly so," Jones said. "I also like how open everyone is to striking up a conversation with a stranger. I like how bright it is in here, too; it's kind of homey."

JP's does trivia nights on Mondays and Wednesdays and they have a private gaming room.

JP's Wheel and Alehouse is open 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday through Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The kitchen is open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. They offer curbside carryout and delivery service through a local business called Mr.Delivery.com.

