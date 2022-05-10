Eats of the Week: How a mom from Seoul cooked up her own restaurant

BLOOMINGTON — Seoul Mama is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The Korean restaurant, 2103 Veterans Parkway #312 in Bloomington, is owned by Yongae Park Lee and opened on Jan. 31, 2019. Lee is originally from Seoul, South Korea, where she lived for 30 years and worked as a teacher.

Lee lived in Iowa when she first moved to the United States in 1998. She came to Bloomington-Normal with her husband and eldest daughter after stints in Miami and Pennsylvania.

Korean food first came to Bloomington when Me Me opened downtown in 1984, according to local restaurant columnist Larry Carius. Several restaurants offered Korean food as part of their menus, but Seoul Mama's opening brought the area its first Korean restaurant in over 30 years.

"What I'm good at is cooking," Lee said. "I didn't learn to cook professionally, but I learned to cook at home, which is what separates me."

Lee has three daughters who attend school locally, and finding a job to accommodate taking them to and from school had proven challenging. It was her youngest daughter who convinced Lee to open the restaurant, and her eldest daughter who came up with the name.

"People like my restaurant because they seem to like the good food and the warm atmosphere," Lee said. "I like to meet the customers and share the food with them. I've made many friends in this town."

Seoul Mama's most popular menu items include the bibimbap, the bulgogi and the ramen noodles. Bibimbap is a Korean rice dish with your choice of vegetables or meat. Bulgogi is a grilled dish with marinated slices of beef or pork, which can be served with noodles, vegetables and sauce. It can also be made spicy or non-spicy.

The Soondubu and the sam gyup sal are Lee's personal favorites. Soondubu is a tofu soup combined with a base of your choice. Sam Gyup Sal is a pork belly with ssamjang (savory, soybean-based) sauce.

The restaurant also serves Korean soda, beer and wine.

"I'm very happy to introduce Korean food to the people of the Bloomington-Normal community," Lee said. "I'm also very happy when they say they enjoy the food and say thank you."

Lee has also cooked for the Illinois State University International Fair several times.

Seoul Mama is open 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4:30-8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; and closed Monday. They offer dine-in and take-out services.

Editor's note: Eats of the Week will now appear in Wednesday editions of The Pantagraph. It previously appeared on Thursdays.

