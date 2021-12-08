Eats of the Week: Hacienda Leon serves up authentic Mexican cuisine

BLOOMINGTON — Hacienda Leon, 407 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.
Hacienda Leon is a Mexican grill that opened in June 2018 and is owned by Martin Leon and his family. Hacienda Leon is the family's first restaurant in Bloomington, but the family has several other Mexican restaurants throughout Illinois and Kentucky, including Los Charros and El Mazatlan in Lincoln, which the family is looking to expand. Leon is the general manager of both Hacienda Leon and El Mazatlan.
"I think Bloomington-Normal is a great community," Leon said. "People enjoy coming here because they like our food and our friendly staff."
The restaurant's menu features authentic Mexican food, and the menu cover was designed in Mexico. The decorations, lights and paintings were made in Mexico as well.
Hacienda's most popular menu items include the chef special, which is a bed of rice topped with chicken and covered with cheese. The fajitas, chimichangas and margaritas are popular as well. The restaurant has daily specials, and Leon said the half-priced margarita special on Thursdays is everyone's favorite.
The menu also has vegetarian and American food options.
"I really like the atmosphere with all of the team, and that gets reflected to our customers," Leon said. "I know we have the best food in town and we are always fast. I love the margaritas."
As with other restaurants in town, COVID was a struggle for Hacienda. Leon said it was a big change from serving inside to being carry-out only, but they definitely learned a lot during the process.
Hacienda's current building used to be Ming's Buffet, Asia and, more recently, the Amaravarti Indian Royal Cuisine restaurant. It took Leon several months to renovate the building and turn it into Hacienda.
Emmett Arendt, 8, rights jumps and waves at Santa Claus with brother Nolan, 6, second from right, father Steve Arendt, second from left, and mother Brittney Arendt. The Bloomington family attended the Jaycees Christmas Parade that ended in downtown Bloomington on Saturday.
The Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Christmas Parade spread jubilation across the Twin Cities on Saturday. It was the Jaycees' 91st year of organizing the event, which was attended by hundreds.
Santa Claus waves to attendees Saturday at the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Christmas Parade on Kingsley Street in Normal.
Josephine Hicks, 4, of Normal, picks up candy thrown toward her at the Jaycees Christmas Parade proceeding south on Kingsley Street in Normal.
Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly marches Saturday as part of the Jaycees Christmas Parade on Kingsley Street in Normal.
Greg Koos waves to people at the Jaycees Christmas Parade on Saturday in downtown Bloomington.
A John Deere tractor is driven by Growmark Saturday for the Jaycees Christmas Parade in downtown Bloomington.
A float set up as a nativity scene is driven Saturday during the Jaycees Christmas Parade through Normal. Parade organizers said the group was one of their "top of the line" entries.
Amy O'Neal pushes a motorized children's princess carriage that's been refitted with steampunk details at the Jaycees Christmas Parade on Saturday that ended in downtown Bloomington.
