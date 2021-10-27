Eats of the Week: Grand Cafe celebrating 100 years of family traditions

BLOOMINGTON — Grand Café, 2205 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Grand Café is celebrating 100 years in business this year. The restaurant has been passed down through four family generations, and was first opened by Lum Bing in June 1921 at 204 N. Center St. It was the only Chinese restaurant in Bloomington-Normal for several years.

Bing eventually passed it on to his son Peter, then Bing's wife's brother, Pong Chiu. Pong's wife, Liu Man Chiu, took over after Pong died, and lastly, their son Ike Chiu was the fourth-generation owner, who then sold the restaurant to current owner Jimmy Mapugay.

Mapugay is originally from the Philippines, but has been in Bloomington-Normal since 1988, for over 30 years. He took ownership of the Grand Café in 2017 and moved it to Oakland Commons, its current location, where the Chinese restaurant Red Sun used to be.

"I can't believe it's been 100 years; I want to go for another 100," Mapugay said. "People don't realize this place is an icon in the community, it's a vibe, a pass of time."

Mapugay used to work in sales just down the street from Grand Café when it was on Front Street. His boss at the time, David Signari, brought him to the restaurant for lunch one day and Mapugay loved it so much that he became a regular customer.

Eventually, then-owner Ike Chiu told Mapugay that he was looking to sell, and Mapugay asked, "Why don't you sell it to me?"

"I told him if the original cook and front employees who have been there for a long time stay, the rest I can Google," Mapugay said. "And that's exactly what I did."

Mapugay bought new furniture, floors and signs to upgrade the restaurant. And while Grand Café was already known for its Chinese-American cuisine, Mapugay decided to infuse it with Filipino elements as well.

The café is known for its egg rolls, the PC Tray, Grand Tray, Pancit Bihon, Kare-Kare, crispy pork belly and the Filipino grilled chicken or pork skewer. Lunch specials are offered from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays.

"I think Grand Café has lasted this long because of the food," Mapugay said. "Our bread and butter is our egg roll. The food makes it stand out and the name withstands the test of time — it's been here this long, it must be good."

Mapugay said he has customers from all around Central Illinois, including Champaign, Peoria and Decatur, and customers who have been coming to the Grand Café for 75 years.

He added that during the pandemic they actually doubled their business, since Chinese food is generally made for take-out, and they were able to retain their team members, many of whom have worked there for over 20 years.

Mapugay plans to expand his current location and has thought about branching out to other cities. He has two children, Jaden and Kaylen, who work at the restaurant, and he hopes they will take over the restaurant one day. Mapugay may also do something with the W. Market St. Grand Cafe location that closed after a year of opening.

"The best compliment I get is, 'I'm so glad you saved the Grand Café,'" Mapugay said. "I love hearing people's stories about how they came here as a kid and now they take their own families here. It's a true testament."