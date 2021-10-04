Eats of the Week: Garden of Paradise has served up family favorites for 30 years

BLOOMINGTON — Garden of Paradise, 1412 E. Empire St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Just like any other worker, owner Hani Alsaqri was waiting on tables when I walked in to meet him. The business has been in his family for 30 years, since 1991. Alsaqri previously was the restaurant's manager.

The Garden of Paradise building has existed since the 1960s and was previously known as the former franchise Red Wheel. Over time it has been owned by several others, with a few name changes here and there. It became Garden of Paradise in the mid-'80s.

"People come here for the good food, good service and the good family atmosphere we provide," Alsaqri said.

Garden of Paradise is a family-owned, family-friendly, diner-style restaurant that serves American and Greek food for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with breakfast served all day. The restaurant also has daily breakfast, lunch and dinner specials, as well as a bar and outdoor patio.

The restaurant was remodeled five years ago and reopened in October 2016.

"We're very popular for breakfast," Alsaqri said. "I've had people say that our omelets are the best they've ever had."

The restaurant also has homemade soups, such as cream of cabbage, a popular special on Saturdays. The chicken kabobs are popular as well.

"A lot of people come in and ask me for our chicken kabob recipe," Alsaqri said. "I have people drive all the way from Champaign just to get our cream of cabbage soup and even take some home with them."

Like other restaurants, Garden of Paradise went through the process of shutting down and opening back up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alsaqri did carryout to keep the business afloat and keep paychecks going to the employees who wanted to work. When the restaurant was able to reopen last June, Alsaqri had a hard time getting the help and supplies he needed. Business also was less predictable, so it became difficult to plan ahead.

"We pride ourselves on very good service. I have people who come in seven days a week or even three times a day," Alsaqri said. "Customers like to come in and have a spot they like to sit in, and their favorite waitress who already knows what they want to eat and have it ready quick. Sometimes they even call ahead to let us know they're coming so we can have it ready for them."

I personally love the breakfast. The pancakes, sausage and hash browns are delicious and you can get all items at a good price. The chicken, pasta and burgers are good options for dinner too.

Garden of Paradise is open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. They also offer carryout and curbside pickup options.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

