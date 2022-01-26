Eats of the Week: D.P. Dough in Normal; a local late night 'zone'

NORMAL — D.P. Dough, 121 E. Beaufort St. in uptown Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The location opened on March 17, 2008, and is owned by Ryan Fiala. His brother, Steven, also owns the D.P. Dough in Champaign, which opened in 2006.

Fiala was previously a manager at Steak N' Shake and worked at a bagel shop. He realized that the only jobs he enjoyed having were the ones in food service.

Fiala spent seven years on the Illinois State University campus. He would be out on the town and there were very limited options of places to eat that are open late. He thought a D.P. Dough would work really well in uptown Normal.

"We have calzones compared to tons of other pizza places; they're immediately associated with us," Fiala said. "Being in uptown helps a lot. It's where the action happens — festivals, students, homecoming. The people who come back to Normal, it's like retracing their college experience."

The D.P. Dough building dates to the 1880s and was the first to have electric lights in town. It was the first town hall, a jail, a variety of retail businesses, a residence and a bank. The building also used to have a second floor, but was destroyed in a 1950s fire.

D.P. Dough's most popular calzone is the Reggie Zone, which has a sausage mix, pepperoni and marinara. The Hot Box special, where you can get a free side if you buy a zone and a drink, is popular as well. Fiala's personal favorite zone is the Shocker! Zone, which has potatoes, steak, jalapenos, cheddar and ranch; Fiala likes to add mushrooms too.

"This town loves and embraces its restaurants," Fiala said. "Uptown is organic in way you wouldn't find in a strip mall. There's a lot of a community here; it's an area you enjoy coming to work to."

Fiala and his brother Steven also have a brewery in the works next door to the Normal location called Fiala Brothers Brewery. They hope to open in April.

"I love being able to work in uptown. I love the relationships with my staff; I've grown with many of them. We got a loyal core of managers who really set the culture far more than I do. It's the reason why people come here — they're familiar with us," Fiala said." I still enjoy the product too. We try to be consistent with the product, the value and be part of the community. I enjoy it because it allows me to do what I do best."

D.P. Dough is open 11-2 a.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11-3 a.m. Thursday; 11-3:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11-1 a.m. Sunday. They offer dine-in, curbside pickup and no-contact delivery.

