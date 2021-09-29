Eats of the Week: Cadillac Jack's known for live music, drink specials

Editor's note: This is a weekly Pantagraph series featuring local restaurants and bars. Know someone we should talk to? Email ojacobs@pantagraph.com.

BLOOMINGTON — Cadillac Jack's Cantina & Grill, 1507 S. Main St. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Bill Bentley has owned Cadillac Jack's for the past five years, but the location has been a bar for over 40 years. It was known as Bonker's for 30 years, and at one time it was called The 19th Hole.

"It's a comfortable place for locals to gather with their neighbors and friends," Bentley said.

Cadillac Jack's has two separate bar areas: the main bar and the U-shaped bar. There's also a large outdoor beer garden for free live music during most weekends, which Bentley thinks is what sets it apart from other local bars.

Country singer Kinsey Rose from Kelly Clarkson's team on this season of "The Voice" will perform there Oct. 22 with The Luke Maurer Band.

"My favorite thing about this bar is the people," Bentley said. "Our patrons and regulars are the best and we have some wonderful staff also, so definitely our people."

Some fan favorite drinks from the bar include the signature lemonade shake-up cocktail and the Jell-O shots. The handmade pizzas, Italian beef sandwiches and hand-breaded chicken tenders are among the popular food items.

The bar celebrates Taco Tuesdays with two tacos for $4 and has drink specials Sunday through Thursday: Citrus Sunday, Martini Monday, Tito & Tanqueray Tuesday, Whiskey Wednesdays and Tequila Thursday. The bar recently started selling El Bandido Yankee Tequila, a new local tequila brand.

Bentley, however, noted that COVID-19 has definitely impacted the bar scene at Cadillac Jack's.

"I've noticed a lot less people gathering in one location," Bentley said. "We've also had over 50% loss of income."

Cadillac Jack's is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. They also offer curbside pickup.

"We want to encourage everyone to stop by to try our food and say hello," Bentley said.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.