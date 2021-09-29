Dry Goods to open at Shoppes at College Hills this fall

NORMAL — A new boutique is opening at The Shoppes at College Hills this fall.

Dry Goods, which first opened in 2010 in Aurora, is opening a 4,000-square-foot store near Von Maur. The boutique will offer a variety of jewelry, clothing and accessories.

“We are excited to expand our presence in central Illinois and are confident that customers in the Bloomington-Normal area will love our beautiful store and on-trend selection of merchandise," Lindsay Caltagirone, Dry Goods vice president of stores, said in a news release. “As a former student of Illinois Wesleyan and having begun my career at the Von Maur College Hills location, the Bloomington-Normal area is special to me and I’m thrilled to be able to bring Dry Goods to the community.”

Dry Goods USA is a subsidiary of Von Maur Department Store and currently operates 69 stores across 18 states. An opening date has not been announced, but customers spending more than $50 at the grand opening will receive a free tote bag.

The boutique will be one of 40 tenants at The Shoppes at College Hills, an outdoor lifestyle mall owned by Chicago-based real estate firm M&J Wilkow.

“We are thrilled to be able to add a fresh fashion option for our shoppers and the Bloomington Normal community,” Tim Shields, M&J Wilkow senior vice president, said in a news release. “Dry Goods will be a wonderful complement to our existing tenant lineup. Their products are a perfect fit for our customers.”

The most recent tenant to move into the outdoor shopping mall is Crunch Fitness, which is in the former Hobby Lobby building. The gym occupies around 45,000 square feet on the west side of the building, with plans to convert the remaining 35,000 square feet into a multi-tenant space.

