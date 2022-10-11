Drive through Bloom's for 'good quality coffee, awesome time'

BLOOMINGTON — Bloom's Coffee Bar, 1209 1/2 Towanda Ave. in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

Noah Riley, originally from Michigan, opened the drive-thru and delivery only coffee shop in August 2019. Its menu includes a variety of coffee, lemonade, energy drinks, smoothies, shakes and more.

The business name derives from three sources: the city of Bloomington, the direction Riley sees the shop headed (blooming) and the "bloom process," a part of coffee-brewing in which gasses from the coffee are released as the water hits the grounds.

Riley also added that the lightning bolt on their logo signifies speed.

"I grew up in coffee, so I've always wanted to open up my own shop. I never though I'd open a drive-thru, but I when I saw this shop I was like this makes a lot of sense," Riley said. "It was kind of risky, but I thought, this will work for this area and kind of what people need around here, community-wise; there's nothing really drive-thru oriented around."

Riley said he learned everything he knows about coffee from his work at a Michigan business called Great Lakes Chocolate Coffee (now Five Lakes Coffee). He has also sampled coffee at over 2,000 shops during extensive travels around the world, he said.

The Bloom's location previously served as a photo booth, smoke shop, grocery store and a cash-based coffee shop. The building sat for about three to four years before Riley took it over, he said.

The most popular menu items include the white caramel mocha; the voltage, which is an Irish creme vanilla breve; and anything pumpkin spice for seasonal offerings.

The shop has approximately 40 to 50 different flavors and also offers monthly specials, including seasonal items.

"The uniqueness of the shop probably comes from the specialty aspect ... finding that niche that's high-quality but doesn't sacrifice too much of the speed," Riley said. "The culture, the vibe: How can we give an awesome cup, an awesome customer experience?"

Riley said that his favorite thing about the shop is the staff and the customers. He said people know what they're going to get when they come to Bloom's: good quality coffee and an awesome time.

He also aims to offer something less tangible. "Bloom's is just a little bit of light for people on a weekly basis whenever everything's kind of going crazy in the world," Riley said. "You can come through Bloom's and get a coffee and I feel like everything's right even if it only lasts a couple minutes."

Riley's future plans include opening a new shop with a different name on Veterans Parkway, likely sometime in the next year. While it will share some common principles with Bloom's, the new business will offer a higher-end feel and an indoor dining area as well as a drive-thru. He plans to roast coffee out of the new shop as well.