BLOOMINGTON — DR McKay's Bar & Grill, 909 N. Hershey Road in Bloomington, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week.

The restaurant and bar earned its name from owners Don and Rachel Jones, who opened it together on Dec. 31, 2014. Their first initials comprise the "DR," and "McKay's" comes from an amalgamation of their children's first names.

Rachel Jones credits her husband, who died of cancer in 2021, with laying a foundation for the welcoming atmosphere that keeps regulars coming back.

"I think that we really strive to have employees that make a connection as much as possible with the people that come in. In the beginning, I attribute that to Don," Jones said.

"I always know somebody when I walk in; there's always a friendly face, whether it's a customer that stops by on the regular or that I haven't seen in a while. It's just homey and casual, always a fun time."

And a fun time is just what the doctor ordered — a sentiment that was more explicit in Rachel Jones' original vision for the restaurant. She had wanted to call it "Dr. McKay's" and outfit the employees in scrubs, but Don Jones nixed that idea: He didn't want the restaurant to be confused with an actual doctor's office.

But there are remedies to be found there. The restaurant's slogan is, "Good for what ales you."

"It's kind of like an unpretentious place that's really nice and casual. People just tend to become friends here, which I really love," Jones said. "I always joke sort of that it's like where strangers became family."

Also helping to cultivate the positive energy are general manager Candi Beard, chef Alex Siron and bartender Kim Mull.

Jones also owned JP's Wheel and Alehouse, 409 N. Hershey Road, before selling it last year. It is now the home of the popular Pop-up Chicken Shop.

DR McKay's has a room for private gatherings, and offers curbside pickup as well as indoor dining, rewards programs and even their own merchandise.

The restaurant was voted No. 1 best chicken wings by the Pantagraph Reader's Choice Awards in 2022. It offers a daily hot plate special Monday through Friday, a daily sandwich special and a brunch plate on Sundays during football season.

Daily specials include hearty items like bangers and mash (Monday), jambalaya over rice with garlic bread (Wednesday) and country fried steak and mashed potatoes (Thursday). A grilled cheese and chili special is offered daily, as well as daily happy hour specials that discounts on appetizers.

Specialty drinks include the loaded bloody Mary, old fashioned, Moscow mule, the classic martini and wine. There are 15 beers on draft as well.

"We like to offer good food at a price that most people can afford," Jones said, along with a relaxing environment. "... It's a hidden gem. And we have people come from Pontiac and nearby to have lunch. So we have a nice following."