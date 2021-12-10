 Skip to main content
DeWitt County Development Council awards $15K to local businesses

CLINTON — The DeWitt County Development Council along with First National Bank and Trust Co. awarded $15,000 to three local businesses last month as part of the REV pitch competition, an event that helps local business owners ignite their business.

DeWitt County Museum to hold ribbon cutting Sunday

The competition is held in an effort to reinvest in local businesses and entrepreneurs, according to a press release. This year's winners include Shear Paradise, $8,000; Gold Standard Barber Shop, $6,000; and Wapella Farmer's and Merchants Bank Historic Building, $1,000.

Sixteen applications were received this year and the top five applicants presented in person Nov. 4. Judges included Rhett Hillard, mortgage banker; Danielle Decker, branch manager of First National Bank and Trust Co.; Curt Homan, DeWitt County Development Council; and Marian Brisard, Clinton Chamber of Commerce.

Shear Paradise

Members of Shear Paradise accepting their $8,000 grant.

Shear Paradise, owned by Tracie Shaefer, will use its money to improve the salon flooring and invest in more retail inventory items. 

Gold Standard Barber Shop

Members of Gold Standard Barber Shop accepting their $6,000 grant.

Gold Standard Barber Shop, owned by Ryan Goldman, will use its money to purchase another barber chair and set up additional lobby seating.

Wapella Farmer's and Merchant's Bank

Members of Farmer's and Merchant's Bank accepting their $1,000 grant.

Wapella Farmer's and Merchants Bank Historic Building will use its money for ongoing renovations and to help launch its Small Business Saturday pop-up shops.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

