Developing a business succession plan

“How in the world do I sell my business?” Having heard this question asked numerous times and numerous ways, by business owners and professionals, my short answer is that we need to develop a plan. Business succession planning involves a plan for the transition of leadership of a company to continue business operations functioning efficiently. Frequently, succession planning involves a plan for the transfer of ownership. It may involve a family wanting to transfer ownership to the next generation, a business owner wanting to sell to key employees, or a sale to an outside third-party buyer. Invariably, the second question is, “where do I start?” The best answer is to determine what you want to achieve.

Business Succession Planning Objectives

Objectives of business succession planning may include: providing the owner(s) with flexibility to concentrate on the aspects of the business they enjoy; developing continuity of leadership to benefit employees and customers; transitioning ownership to family members and key employees; maximizing the realized value from the sale of the business and minimizing taxation from the transfer of the business, including potential capital gains, income, estate and gift tax.

Next Steps

Locate all current business legal agreements and corporate records. Prepare a business valuation, considering appropriate valuation methods, including market value approach, asset approach, and income approach. Review the profitability of the business to determine the ability to support the salaries of owners and possible successors during transition. Consider the legal structure of the sale to determine if a stock sale or asset sale should be used, along with consulting agreements and non-compete agreements.

Design and Implement the Plan

Current owners should establish clear objectives for the transition of the business and design a plan to achieve objectives. The plan design will include the extent of the current owner(s) involvement once the transition is completed, timeline for the transition, identifying potential buyers, the desired financial outcome for the sellers, and the nature of the payout, i.e., all cash, continued equity interest, and possible seller backed financing.

Benefits of Business Succession Planning

There are numerous benefits of creating a business succession plan. Current owners and successors gain peace of mind, knowing that they have a plan in place. Employees are assured of their continued employment and they may have an opportunity for advancement. Recruiting and retaining new talented employees will likely be enhanced. Customers of the business know there is continued longevity of the company. Creditors and vendors may readily extend credit, with less risk of insolvency. Business leadership may be more creative in their vision for the business and their ability to share it with management and employees.

Sometimes referred to as a “business will,” almost every business should have a plan for the continuation of the business. In many instances, the value of a business or professional practice may be the single largest asset in a business owner’s estate. Careful planning should be given to protecting this illiquid asset, potentially enabling it to provide income and liquidity. An advisory firm, with experience in business succession planning, should be consulted to begin the process. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with valuation experience may need to be engaged to complete the valuation, along with a qualified business attorney for preparing required legal documents.

Kevin Kingston, CLU, is managing director and financial adviser at Savant Wealth Management; savantwealth.com

