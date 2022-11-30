 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Crumbl Cookies to open Friday in Normal 🍪

  • 0

You'll want to cozy up with this week's lineup! 🤗 Nov 28 - Dec 3: 👇

NORMAL — Good news for your sweet tooth: Crumbl Cookies is set to open at 8 a.m. Friday in the Shoppes at College Hills.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. It occupies the former location of Cold Stone Creamery, 309 S. Veterans Parkway, Suite 405, in Normal. 

The luxury eatery is known nationally for its rotating cast of decadent specialty cookie flavors. This week's offerings: semi-sweet chocolate chunk, gingerbread cake, lemon crinkle, green mint, Boston cream pie, and classic pink sugar. 

Customers will need to order in person for the first five business days, the store's management said in a press release. After that, cookies can be ordered through the company's app or website, crumbl.com.

Plans to bring the franchise to the Twin Cities were announced in July, with the opening date initially set for September. 

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News