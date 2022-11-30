Crumbl Cookies to open Friday in Normal 🍪

NORMAL — Good news for your sweet tooth: Crumbl Cookies is set to open at 8 a.m. Friday in the Shoppes at College Hills.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. It occupies the former location of Cold Stone Creamery, 309 S. Veterans Parkway, Suite 405, in Normal.

The luxury eatery is known nationally for its rotating cast of decadent specialty cookie flavors. This week's offerings: semi-sweet chocolate chunk, gingerbread cake, lemon crinkle, green mint, Boston cream pie, and classic pink sugar.

Customers will need to order in person for the first five business days, the store's management said in a press release. After that, cookies can be ordered through the company's app or website, crumbl.com.