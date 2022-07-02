Crumbl Cookies coming to Normal's Shoppes at College Hills

NORMAL — Utah-based luxury eatery Crumbl Cookies will open a store in Normal this September.

The cookie bakery will move into the former Cold Stone Creamery location in the Shoppes at College Hills. Cold Stone reopened in May at 1700 E. College Ave., Suite 6, next to Five Guys.

Crumbl Cookies franchise owner Stacey Olsen said the shop's cookies are always made from scratch.

"We're in here every day cracking eggs and measuring flour and sugar," she said.

Olsen said the cookies are about 4 to 5 inches in diameter.

"They're so big," she said, "they sell a cutter that cuts them into four pieces."

Indeed, Crumbl recommends one quarter of a cookie per serving size.

"It's a luxury product," Olsen said.

She said warm cookies are topped with decorations when ready to serve, and that employees will open the boxes and show customers what they bought before they take them home. Crumbl bakeries also sell mini-cookies and their own ice cream.

Olsen said the business model started in 2017 with one cookie — the warm chocolate chip cookie.

"They went through it very systematically, changing one ingredient at a time," she said.

Olsen said the company has since spread to over 300 franchises.

"They want cookies to be the new doughnuts for meetings," she said.

Olsen said she has had some trouble getting plans off the ground, though. She explained that Crumbl's bakeries are usually narrow and long, "like a bowling alley." The building her family is leasing is a square shape.

"They couldn't just stamp out a long, narrow store," Olsen said.

The design process took about four months, she said, but now that designs have been approved and the old Cold Stone equipment has been removed from the site, she hopes to open her store by September.

The company has an on-boarding coach to help them get started, and a worker from corporate will help them run the bakery for the first week.

Olsen said other franchise owners have been helpful as well. In fact, she met another owner who has two employees attending Illinois State University. Olsen said those employees will work at her store during the school year, "which is good," she said, "because they know more than me."

