Construction begins in Bloomington on North America's first Ferrero chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON – The cocoa beans that will turn to Butterfingers, Crunch bars, Nutella and more chocolate candies will soon be shipped to and processed in Bloomington, marking the first time the Italy-based company Ferrero will process its chocolate in North America.

The company – joined by local mayors, council members, county and state officials – broke ground Wednesday for construction of its 70,000-square-foot facility.

Construction is expected to be complete by spring 2023. It will be Ferrero’s third chocolate processing facility in the world and its first in North America.

“This, of course, is a joyous moment for Ferrero as we celebrate the expansion of our capabilities here in the United States. Being able to take cocoa, sugar, milk and other ingredients and turn it into high-quality chocolate right here behind me makes us stronger and a more vertically-integrated company,” Ferrero North America President and Chief Business Officer Todd Siwak said.

The $75 million project is expected to bring up to 50 jobs to the processing facility.

The facility will be built directly next to the existing 226,00-square-foot Ferrero building at 2501 Beich Road in Bloomington, which currently manufactures 100 Grand, Rasinets, Crunch and Buncha Crunch using chocolates processed in Europe.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.