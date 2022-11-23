Considering a homemade Christmas this year? Bloomington yarn store can help

BLOOMINGTON — When Marti Deighan bought The Yarn Garden seven years ago, she said she hadn’t crocheted since she was a child.

Now, Deighan doesn’t go anywhere without a knitting or crocheting project, if she plans to sit for more than five minutes. She said it’s better to spend that time working yarn than playing on a phone for 10 minutes, and having nothing to show for it.

“It’s better than a fidget spinner,” Deighan added of crafting clothes.

Her shop at 318 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington has the gamut of yarn styles and materials, plus knitting and crocheting accessories. Also displayed are sample items of her stringed creations, but Deighan said they’re not for sale. She said people have asked to buy the crocheted hats or knitted sweaters off her mannequins.

With the holiday season around the corner, the yarn store owner said there’s still time to tie up smaller knitted or crocheted projects of your own, like hats, fingerless mittens or a cowl. She said a proficient knitter could still finish up a pair of socks by Christmas.

Smaller projects may not take a lot of yarn, she said, but they still take time.

Kathy Daly and Brenda Gabbett, both of Springfield, stopped in together at The Yarn Garden on Friday, Nov. 18. Gabbett said they were on a “yarn crawl.”

Daly said they can’t find a yarn-only store in the state capital, and the array of sample projects in the Bloomington store “makes all the difference in the world.”

As a past gifter of baby blankets, Daly said a handmade gift shows you put time and love into the present. And she wouldn’t do it for everyone.

Eye for color

On a First Friday evening during the last holiday season, Deighan said she sat in her storefront window dressed in an elf hat and shoes.

Next to her was a scroll. Instead of listing names that were naughty or nice, the parchment divided them as “Knitt-worthy or not.”

Deighan has completed a number of her own worthwhile projects. In May, she said she used 17 balls of yarn on a sweater for a nephew diagnosed with cancer.

Deighan said she has regular customers who knit year-round: one made a pair of socks every week, and fashioned enough for their whole family this Christmas.

She said one Christmas, another customer was behind on gift making, but ended up making seven hats in a weekend.

To assist her patrons, Deighan puts her “eye for color” to use. She said she might not have the exact shade a customer’s project calls for, but she might have something they’ll like better. That could include a color combination they hadn’t thought of.

She noted the biggest advantage of shopping at a brick-and-mortar store instead of online: You can see the color in person. You can also touch and smell the yarn.

Skein materials in the Yarn Garden vary from merino wool, a softer form from a specific breed of sheep, to Shibui knits, a finer upscale brand of Japanese origin. There’s also cotton, linen, alpaca and silk, plus blends in between.

She also sells a lot of sock-weighted yarn, which she said is thinner and great for scarves and drapey shawls.

Knitting in

Candace Summers, senior director of education for the McLean County Museum of History, has organized past knitting and crocheting groups under the museum dome and on the grounds of the David Davis Mansion. She said their next “Knitt In” is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Normal Public Library.

She said they tend to work on items that can be done in a day. For the holidays, she suggested shorter projects like gloves or a scarf. Summers said she has knitted drink coasters and hats in a day or two.

She also sews other gift items, like an adorable little toy catnip mouse for those with feline friends. They’re made of scraps from bigger projects, and catnip bought from Common Ground Grocery in downtown Bloomington.

And the kitties go nuts for them, Summer said.

She also said she loves homemade gifts “so much more than anything that was store bought.”

“If someone is willing to spend hours or days or weeks to make you something, they must really like you,” Summers said.

Sticks and strings

Knitting and crocheting both involves sticks and strings and may yield wonderful results, Deighan said, but the trick is deciding which to do.

She said crocheting is done with one hooked stick and one active stitch at a time. Knitting, she said, has two sticks, and all stitches are live, meaning they are not connected or finished.

Deighan said deciding whether to knit or crotchet depends on your level of commitments, and the project. She recommended crocheting for blankets, dishcloths, decorative items and clothing.

She said knitting is more associated with sweaters, socks, shawls, scarves and other clothing items, and some projects will lend themselves to one craft over the other. She advised beginners to explore what they want to make before deciding which craft to learn — but they don’t have to stop with one.

“Learning one can often make learning the other easier,” Deighan said. “Lots of people do both!”