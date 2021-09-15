Compeer Financial moving operations in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Compeer Financial, a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative that serves agriculture and rural communities, is switching to a
new building in Bloomington this month.
Operations and 110 staff from offices at 2000 and 20005 Jacobssen Drive in Normal are merging Monday.
A worker from CORE Construction of Morton installs wooden framework as structural steel components come together at the Compeer Financial building.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ryan Voorhees, vice president of core markets, said they're excited to bring all of their staff under one roof "in a space that fosters collaboration and innovation, and will help us better serve our clients."
Construction began last year on a 42,000 square-foot facility. It's located at 1303 Leslie Drive in east Bloomington near Central Illinois Regional Airport. The site features open workspaces, private meeting rooms and a training center for team development and client education.
The cooperative owns office space at 2000 Jacobssen Drive, which is still listed for sale. It had leased office at 2005 Jacobssen Drive.
Voorhees said in January 2020 that their current office buildings have served them well, but no longer meet Compeer's needs.
A new store in downtown Bloomington specializes in providing hard to find indoor plants.
READ MORE HERE.
David Proeber
An open house at the new office is in the works, with a date to be determined.
Open hours are Compeer Financial are set from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. The cooperative offers leases, loans, rick management, and other financial services in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. It's the third largest cooperative in the Farm Credit System.
Metal studs enclose the Compeer Financial building at Towanda Barnes Road and Pamela Drive on Bloomington's east side, Monday, Feb. 1, 2020. Workers from CORE Construction of Morton are building the 42,355 square foot building that will house about 100 employees of Compeer Financial.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
69 photos of Bloomington-Normal landmarks under construction
NORMAL CONSTRUCTION
FILE PHOTO: Normal downtown improvement project. 8-8-80 (Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
NORMAL STREET 3
FILE PHOTO: North and Beaufort Streets in Normal 9-8-81 (Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
012004 Downtown Normal lac
downtown Normal Construction of the Children's Discovery Museum in right foreground
Lori Ann Cook
DRAG ON UPTOWN BIZ 3 SAS
Construction projects in Uptown Normal, such as the Medici's Restaurant being built next to the Solid Gold Jewelers business at the corner of North and Broadway. Wednesday March 21, 2007 Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY
STEVE SMEDLEY
UPTOWN NORMAL 3 SAS
The uptown Normal roundabout and downtown area seen from the roof of the Children's Discovery Museum on Thursday March 11, 2010. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY
UPTOWN ECONOMY SAS
The uptown Normal roundabout, far left, and business's along Beaufort Street, looking east from the roof of the Children's Discovery Museum. The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY
STEVE SMEDLEY
UPTOWN ROUNDABOUT 2 SAS
The uptown Normal roundabout, looking North along Beaufort Street, shows the new Constitution Boulevard that will run North from the roundabout and connect with College Avenue. The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY
STEVE SMEDLEY
UPTOWN ROUNDABOUT LEAD SAS
The new roundabout being constructed in Uptown Normal is shown Tuesday from the roof of the Childrens Discovery Museum. The roundabout will route traffic between North and Beaufort Streets and the new Constitution Boulevard and will include a water feature. The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY
STEVE SMEDLEY
013107 Medici's Restaurant 1 lac
Flemley Dickerson employees John Wilson, Matt Gerig and Cody Coile work on the second level of Medici's Restaurant in Normal Wednesday, January 31, 2007.
LORI ANN COOK
013107 Medici's Restaurant 2 lac
Owners of Medici's Restaurant hope to cut down this tree behind the restaurant and move into the courtyard in Normal.
LORI ANN COOK
031507 Medici Tree 1 lac
Josh Behr ofBehr Design Studio in Chicago and Louisville, Ky, talks with Pat Estes, right, of Felmley Dickerson about the angle of the 4 ton mulberry tree placed inside Medici restaurant Thursday morning. (Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) (March, 15, 2007)
LORI ANN COOK
031507 Medici Tree 2 lac
Artist Dan Nardi shows a model of the structure which will surround the tree to allow diners sit at the base of the 4 ton mulberry tree placed inside Medici restaurant Thursday morning. (Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) (March, 15, 2007)
LORI ANN COOK
070307 Medici LAC
Paul Stegmaier of Bloomington working for JJ Braker and Sons of Morton works with the bricklayers on the front second floor patio at Medici's Restaurant Monday afternoon. (Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) July, 3, 2007)
LORI ANN COOK
021408 Medici 3 lac
Medici's hosts a large lunchtime crowd in uptown Normal Thursday afternoon. (The Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) (February 14, 2007)
LORI ANN COOK
011008 Medici 4 lac
Medici's restaurant, which opens in mid January, adds another dining establishment to uptown Normal. (Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) (January 10, 2008)
LORI ANN COOK
Medici, Nov. 1, 2007
The 250-seat restaurant Medici plans to open later this year. New and older business continue to weather the construction of uptown Normal.
Thom Rakestraw
Cardinal Court
Workers prepare flashing while completing exterior projects at Cardinal Court, Wednesday, February 8, 2012, at Illinois State University. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
Illinois State University campus
The Cardinal Court apartments on the Illinois State University campus in Normal were under construction in this Feb. 8, 2012, photo.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Cardinal Court
The community building at Cardinal Court has a large, sweeping open space that will be equiped with exercise equipment, Wednesday, February 8, 2012, at Illinois State University. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
Cardinal Court Dedication
University officials, contractors and others gather to dedicate the new Cardinal Court apartments in August 2012.
DAVID PROEBER/The Pantagraph
DESTIHL
The Destihl Restaurant and Brew Works on 318 South Towanda Avenue in Normal at the Shoppes at College Hills.
B MOSHER
DESTIHL-2
The Destihl Restaurant and Brew Works on 318 South Towanda Avenue in Normal at the Shoppes at College Hills next to the Hampton Inn.
B MOSHER
DESTIHL-3
The Destihl Restaurant and Brew Works on 318 South Towanda Avenue in Normal at the Shoppes at College Hills.
B MOSHER
DESTIHL-4
Construction workers work on top of the Destihl Restaurant and Brew Works construction site on 318 South Towanda Avenue in Normal, Illinois, as the Shoppes at College Hills sign is on display in the left corner.
B MOSHER
TCS DESTIHL BREW 3 SAS
A weekday lunch crowd dines at Destihl Restaurant & Brew Works Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY
STEVE SMEDLEY
ISU Student Fitness Center
A laborer works on a wall outside the Illinois State University $60 million Student Fitness Center, expected to open in January 2011. An enclosed walkway bridge connects the new building to a renovated McCormick Hall that will house ISU’s School of Kinesiology and Recreation. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY
ISU Student Fitness Center
Seen from the 10th floor of the Hamilton-Whitten residence halls, Illinois State University Student Fitness Center is under construction on Wednesday June 23, 2010. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY
ISU Student Fitness
Grand opening ceremonies for Illinois State University's new Student Fitness Center were held Sunday evening January 9, 2011. Tours of the facility and the largest game of tag at ISU were the highlights of the opening. (The Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER) (January 9, 2011)
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER
EIU Baseball
Progress continues on Illinois State University Student Fitness Center and McCormick Hall, Monday morning May 31, 2010. (The Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER) May 31, 2010)
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER
TERMINAL DELAY 1 SAS.JPG
The opening of the new terminal at the Central Illinois Regional Airport will be delayed. Ironworker foreman Dave Formea, of BRH Builders, Springfield, left, spoke with Gayle Thomas, architect representative, Edward Just Associates, Dallas, Texas, during a meeting Thursday outside the terminal.
Steve Smedley
TERMINAL DELAY 2 SAS.JPG
The opening of the new terminal at the Central Illinois Regional Airport will be delayed. Ironworker foreman Dave Formea, of BRH Builders, Springfield, left, spoke with Gayle Thomas, architect representative, Edward Just Associates, Dallas, Texas, during a meeting Thursday outside the terminal.
Steve Smedley
030707 Beaufort Closed 1 lac
Nathan Hendrick, left, of Bloomington and Terry Whitecotton of Hudson carry fencing for the uptown Normal hotel project. Beaufort Street between Fell and Broadway is closed for the construction. (Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) (March, 7, 2007)
LORI ANN COOK
MARRIOTT HOTEL 7 CTM
The under construction Marriott Hotel structure Friday (Feb. 8, 2008) from Beaufort Street and Fell Avenue in Uptown Normal. (Pantagraph/CARLOS T. MIRANDA)
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
072808 Uptown Normal 2 lac
The Marriot Hotel will dramatically change the look of Uptown Normal as work progresses on the project. (The Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK) (July 28, 2008)
LORI ANN COOK
OSF CONSTRUCT 3 SAS
From a walkway at the current OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, construction work is progressing on the new 84,211 square foot building set to open in March of 2004. The new building wirll house a new emergency department , a 30 bed intensive care unit, diagnostic services, cardiac rehabiliatation and Center for Healthy Lifestyles. Photo on 2-26-2003.
Steve Smedley
OSF CONSTRUCT 2 SAS
Shot from the roof of the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, construction work is progressing on the new 84,211 square foot building set to open in March of 2004. The new building wirll house a new emergency department , a 30 bed intensive care unit, diagnostic services, cardiac rehabiliatation and Center for Healthy Lifestyles. Photo on 2-26-2003.
Steve Smedley
OSF CONSTRUCT 1 SAS
Shot from the roof of the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, construction work is progressing on the new 84,211 square foot building set to open in March of 2004. The new building wirll house a new emergency department , a 30 bed intensive care unit, diagnostic services, cardiac rehabiliatation and Center for Healthy Lifestyles. Photo on 2-26-2003.
Steve Smedley
OSF CONSTRUCT file 2 SAS
From a walkway at the current OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, construction work is progressing on the new 84,211 square foot building set to open in March of 2004. The new building wirll house a new emergency department , a 30 bed intensive care unit, diagnostic services, cardiac rehabiliatation and Center for Healthy Lifestyles. Photo on 2-26-2003.
Steve Smedley
OSF CONSTRUCT file 3 SAS
From a walkway at the current OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, construction work is progressing on the new 84,211 square foot building set to open in March of 2004. The new building wirll house a new emergency department , a 30 bed intensive care unit, diagnostic services, cardiac rehabiliatation and Center for Healthy Lifestyles. Photo on 2-26-2003.
Steve Smedley
Hospital projects advance
BroMenn Construction
Lori Ann Cook
Advocate Outpatient
Advocate BroMenn construction project supervisor Tim Bassett talks about the construction progress at Advocate BroMenn Outpatient Center in Bloomington Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2012. The Central Illinois Regional Airport is the view from the window. (The Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER)
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER
Advocate Outpatient
Advocate BroMenn construction project supervisor Tim Bassett stands by as Melecio Alvarez of Bloomington working for Associated Constructors sweeps up near the end of the work day at Advocate BroMenn Outpatient Center in Bloomington Tuesday afternoon, January 31, 2012. The Central Illinois Regional Airport is the view from the window. (The Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER)
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER
AR Multimodal Transportation Center
Construction continues on the Multimodal Transportation Center in Uptown Normal Wednesday morning February 16, 2011. (The Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER) (February 16, 2011)
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER
TRANS CENTER UPDATE LEAD SAS
A St. Louis bound Amtrak train calls at the Amtrak station in Normal, while work takes place on the construction site of the new Multimodal Transportation Center in Normal on Thursday Jan. 6, 2011. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY
MULTIMODAL CENTER GROUND BREAKING
Federal and State officials joined representatives of the town of Normal and Amtrak, for a ground breaking ceremony Saturday August 7, 2010 on the new Transportation Center in Uptown Normal. The Multimodal Transportation Center will be build on the south side of Beaufort Street west of the Childrens Museum. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY
TRANSPORTATION CENTER UPDATE 3 SAS
A Chicago bound Amtrak train # 302 calls at the Amtrak station in Normal, while work takes place on the construction site of the new Multimodal Transportation Center in Normal on Tuesday Dec. 7, 2010. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY
AR Multimodal Transportation Center
Construction continues on the Multimodal Transportation Center in Uptown Normal Wednesday morning February 16, 2011. (The Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER) (February 16, 2011)
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER
Multimodal Transport
Work continutes on the new Multimodal Transportation Center and City Hall in Uptown Normal Tuesday afternoon, February 14, 2012. (The Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER)
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER
Multimodal Transport
Work continutes on the new Multimodal Transportation Center and City Hall in Uptown Normal Tuesday afternoon, February 14, 2012. (The Pantagraph/LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER)
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER
Uptown Station 1
More than 300 people turned out to mark the opening of the new Uptown Station, Saturday, July 14, 2012, in Normal, Illinois. The $22 million multimodal transportation center and city hall will serve AMTRAK and bus service throughout central Illinois. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
Uptown Station 8
More than 300 people turned out to mark the opening of the new Uptown Station, Saturday, July 14, 2012, in Normal, Illinois. The $22 million multimodal transportation center and city hall will serve AMTRAK and bus service throughout central Illinois. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
Store closures 1
K's Merchandise remains closed, Monday, February 28, 2011. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
K's vacancy 2
The weathered entrance sign to the vacant K's Merchandise building on Veterans Parkway, Tuesday, June 17, 2007, speaks volumes to the difficulty of finding tennants for the large superstores that were once popular in the Twin Cities. (Pantagraph
DAVID PROEBER
032614-blm-biz-1hyvee
Construction on the HyVee store at 1403 North Veterans Parkway, Bloomington, is taking place. Laborers local 362 member Mick Alvis of Bloomington, working for Stark Excating, uses a Terminator floor scraping machine Tuesday, to peel up layers of tile in the former K's Merchandise building, during preparation work on the 7500 square-foot building.
STEVE SMEDLEY
Real Estate 3
A Stark Excavating excavator recycles building materials from the former K's Merchandise building as it makes way for a new Hy-Vee store at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway.
DAVID PROEBER
Real Estate 2
James Reyes, construction superindendent, walks through the shell of what will be a new Hy-Vee store at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway.
DAVID PROEBER
BCPA
Bob Cochran, a maintenance man at Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, inspects damage to the stone masonry on the front balcony of the building, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Cochran said weather deterioration has caused some damage to the building's masonry and workers are preparing to do some needed maintenance. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
BCPA
Bob Cochran, a maintenance man at Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, measured stonework on the front balcony of the building, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2012. Cochran said weather deterioration has caused some damage to the building's masonry and workers are preparing to do some needed maintenance. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
Convergence
Sculptor Andrew Jumonville, guides a statue of David Davis into position next to Abraham Lincoln, Thursday, October 7, 2010 in front of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. "Convergence of Purpose" is the title of the statue that represents the moment Fell and Davis convinced Lincoln to run for president. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
Convergence
Sculptor Andrew Jumonville, shears off some flashing while installing the statue of Jesse Fell to "Convergence of Purpose" in front of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
Convergence
Todd Kilgus, project manager for for Flemley Dickerson and sculptor Andrew Jumonville, use an epoxy glue to secure a statue of Jesse Fell to a base containing likenesses of Abraham Lincoln and David Davis, Thursday, October 7, 2010 in front of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. "Convergence of Purpose" is the title of the statue that represents the moment Fell and Davis convinced Lincoln to run for president. The formal dedication for the statue will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 9 a.m. Lincoln scholar Michael Burlingame will discuss the moment represented. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
BCPA KIDS 1 SAS
Children depart the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts after attending the Let's Go Science Fair, part of the Student Spotlight Series of events, held Thursday Feb. 25, 2010. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY
BCPA
The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts is shown Thursday July 28, 2011. (The Pantagraph/STEVE SMEDLEY)
STEVE SMEDLEY
AMES FILE 3 SAS.JPG
The Ames Library, during Saturday's dedication cermonies at the Illinois Wesleyan University campus, Bloomington.
Steve Smedley
IWU buildings to open in January
Workers from Bacon & Van Buskirk Glass Companies, out of Champaign, were installing windows on the top floor of the Ames Library at IWU on Friday.
Dana L. Hoback
AMES FILE 3 SAS (1).JPG
The Ames Library, during Saturday's dedication cermonies at the Illinois Wesleyan University campus, Bloomington.
Steve Smedley
PROGRESS COVER DAY TWO 1.JPG
The Ames Library at IWU, Bloomington.
Steve Smedley
082003 The Ames Library 3 lac
The Ames Library at Illinois Wesleyan University
Lori Ann Cook
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.