Compeer Financial moving operations in Bloomington

  • 0
091621-blm-loc-1compeer

A 3-d rendering of new office construction at 1303 Leslie Drive in Bloomington. Over 100 Compeer Financial employees will begin working out of the new building starting Sept. 20. 

BLOOMINGTON — Compeer Financial, a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative that serves agriculture and rural communities, is switching to a new building in Bloomington this month.

Operations and 110 staff from offices at 2000 and 20005 Jacobssen Drive in Normal are merging Monday.

020221-blm-loc-2studs

A worker from CORE Construction of Morton installs wooden framework as structural steel components come together at the Compeer Financial building.

Ryan Voorhees, vice president of core markets, said they're excited to bring all of their staff under one roof "in a space that fosters collaboration and innovation, and will help us better serve our clients."

Construction began last year on a 42,000 square-foot facility. It's located at 1303 Leslie Drive in east Bloomington near Central Illinois Regional Airport. The site features open workspaces, private meeting rooms and a training center for team development and client education.

The cooperative owns office space at 2000 Jacobssen Drive, which is still listed for sale. It had leased office at 2005 Jacobssen Drive.

Voorhees said in January 2020 that their current office buildings have served them well, but no longer meet Compeer's needs.

An open house at the new office is in the works, with a date to be determined.

Open hours are Compeer Financial are set from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. The cooperative offers leases, loans, rick management, and other financial services in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. It's the third largest cooperative in the Farm Credit System.

020221-blm-loc-1studs

Metal studs enclose the Compeer Financial building at Towanda Barnes Road and Pamela Drive on Bloomington's east side, Monday, Feb. 1, 2020. Workers from CORE Construction of Morton are building the 42,355 square foot building that will house about 100 employees of Compeer Financial.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

