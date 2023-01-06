Commercial real estate company opens in Bloomington

One of a kind and a unique property with a large (3,000 square feet) outdoor building in a great location in Normal. A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage all brick ranch nested on a fabulous 3.5 acre lot. The 3,000 square feet outdoor building situated on the lot offers endless possibilities and has a separate driveway. Two spaces of workshop (30X29) and the other side of the building (30X71) with a garage door have an amazing dome wood structured roof covered with shingles; concrete floor and lots of electrical outlets and more to discover at the property. The house is very well maintained and features hardwood floors in the 3 bedrooms on the main floor, family room with the wood burning fireplace, nice size eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Basement is partially finished with a wet bar, family room with fireplace, a full bathroom, laundry room and lots of storage. The 2 car garage is connected through a large breezeway to the house. The yard is beautifully landscaped with perennial flower gardens and mature trees. A large patio with water feature goldfish pond and a grapevine arbor are additional features of this unique property. Brand New roof in Nov. 2022 on the house and the outdoor building with transferable warranty! Need to see it in person!! Do not miss out!

