Commercial real estate company opens in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Axis360 Commercial Real Estate Specialists, a new commercial real estate brokerage company, has opened at 3001 1/2 Gill St., Suite A, Bloomington. 

Laura Pritts and Meghan O'Neal-Rogozinski, formerly of Coldwell Banker Commercial, opened the business.

Others joining the company are Michael O'Neal, Mike Talkington, Mike Flynn, Thom Jones, Bob Swords and Sue Etherton. 

Axis360 specializes in leasing, sales and investment of all commercial asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, restaurants, hospitality, specialty property, apartments and income-producing properties. 

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

