Commercial real estate company opens in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Axis360 Commercial Real Estate Specialists, a new commercial real estate brokerage company, has opened at 3001 1/2 Gill St., Suite A, Bloomington.
Laura Pritts and Meghan O'Neal-Rogozinski, formerly of Coldwell Banker Commercial, opened the business.
Others joining the company are Michael O'Neal, Mike Talkington, Mike Flynn, Thom Jones, Bob Swords and Sue Etherton.
Axis360 specializes in leasing, sales and investment of all commercial asset classes, including office, industrial, retail, restaurants, hospitality, specialty property, apartments and income-producing properties.
Newly listed homes for sale in the Central Illinois area
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $549,900
One of a kind and a unique property with a large (3,000 square feet) outdoor building in a great location in Normal. A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage all brick ranch nested on a fabulous 3.5 acre lot. The 3,000 square feet outdoor building situated on the lot offers endless possibilities and has a separate driveway. Two spaces of workshop (30X29) and the other side of the building (30X71) with a garage door have an amazing dome wood structured roof covered with shingles; concrete floor and lots of electrical outlets and more to discover at the property. The house is very well maintained and features hardwood floors in the 3 bedrooms on the main floor, family room with the wood burning fireplace, nice size eat-in kitchen with all appliances. Basement is partially finished with a wet bar, family room with fireplace, a full bathroom, laundry room and lots of storage. The 2 car garage is connected through a large breezeway to the house. The yard is beautifully landscaped with perennial flower gardens and mature trees. A large patio with water feature goldfish pond and a grapevine arbor are additional features of this unique property. Brand New roof in Nov. 2022 on the house and the outdoor building with transferable warranty! Need to see it in person!! Do not miss out!
5 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $30,000
Fire Damage. Please bring flashlight and mask if viewing.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $165,000
Convenient home located close to highway access and town amenities. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch has an unfinished basement with rough in for a bathroom that walks out to the secluded back yard. No Backyard neighbors!! This home offers 1st floor laundry and a deck off the dining area to enjoy the backyard! Roof and all new appliances in 2016. AC/Furnace approx. 2 years old. Water heater 5-6 years old. Kitchen flooring installed in December 2022. This home is perfect location to get in and out of town while still feeling like country living! Come take a look at this home before it's GONE!
3 Bedroom Home in Minier - $148,900
Large Ranch with Large room sizes and little to no updating or improvements needed. Roof was done in 2012 and furnace is approximately 5 years old. Kitchen was updated with beautiful Hickory Cabinets custom made in Arthur, Illinois and both baths have been updated with low step showers. All city utilities and whole house generator "just in case"! Age shown is the original home of approximately 500 square feet with everything else added later. There are solid 6 panel wood doors in much of the house and the master bedroom walk-in closet rivals the ones you would see in a much newer home. Home is walking distance to Oly West grade school and neighboring park. The yard is nearly a half-acre in size and the drive is concrete, long and in excellent shape.....would make great basketball court! Garage is only one car but attached and very much oversized, being nearly 30 feet deep and 18 feet wide. Minier offers very convenient access back into Bloomington Normal and Olympia Jr +Sr High School
4 Bedroom Home in Normal - $269,900
Welcome to this 4 bed 2 bath home that is within walking distance to Maxwell Park, Champion Fields, and a dog park. Hardwood throughout Main Floor with a welcoming large family room. On the main level, we have three bedrooms that share a full bath. In the finished basement, we have a large family room with tons of room for entertaining. The large master suite is located in the walkout basement and has a full bath and walk-in closet. The yard is absolutely huge with plenty of room to play and enjoy those summer nights! The garage is 2.5 car that is heated and has an attached dog kennel Professional pics coming Saturday!
2 Bedroom Home in Normal - $175,000
Great Location!!! Ranch-style home right off Vernon ave. In walking distance to ISU campus and the constitution trail. This home has two bedrooms both are on the main level, and one full main bathroom which was renovated in 2019, with a handicapped-equipped shower. The primary bedroom has a great amount of natural light and two closets. The second bedroom was previously used as a part laundry room, with new 2020 washer and dryer upstairs which can easily be moved to the basement where there is the second set of washers and dryers. Sizable open and carpeted living room with fireplace that has never been used. Great size kitchen with ample cabinet/pantry space. Unfinished basement with another fireplace-never used and the second set of washer dryers with one toilet. Large yard space with lovely wooden deck, detached oversized 2 car garage. Roof on home was redone in 2008, garage roof done in 2016. New vinyl siding on home done in 2015. HVAC 2010
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $315,000
Enjoy your covered patio that overlooks "The Den" golf course as you look right down the 12th fairway, not to mention getting to take in the sunsets in the west skies! This townhouse style unit is like new...enjoy mature landscaping, all brick exterior, and a simple but easy to use floorplan on this top seller out in prestigious St. Ivans. Kitchen features beautiful granite countertops and opens to the family room, perfect for entertaining or just living. Owner suite has full bath and large walk-in closet. Association Fees cover Snow removal on Street, Lawn care and Underground sprinkler system.
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $429,900
This beautiful 2 story home in the Grove on Kickapoo Creek is perfect in every way, with tons of upgrades over the last year to create a warm, inviting dream home. This open floorpan features wood flooring throughout almost the entire main level, fresh paint, feature walls, updated lighting, hardware and more! The bright kitchen includes white cabinets, beautiful granite counters, a walk in pantry, stainless appliances and tons of light from the triple window over the sink. A front dining/flex room offers plenty of space for a large table and server and features a shiplap wall and new light fixture. The open concept continues thru the family room with plenty of light and an updated fireplace surround. Four bedrooms upstairs including the primary with a decorative wall treatment, barn door, large walk in closet and full bath with double vanity and shower. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs, full bath as well as a convenient laundry room with cabinets and counter area. The fully finished basement provides plenty of entertainment space as well as a 5th bedroom and full bath. The heated garage provides additional storage space with ceiling mounted racks for convenience. out back, the fully fenced, landscaped yard is perfect for relaxing or entertaining under the pergola on the oversized patio!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $147,500
Lovely house on a large 100'x174' lot with NO backyard neighbors! 3 Bedrooms and a full bath on each floor. The kitchen features some updated flooring, and recently refinished cabinetry. Detached garage has a single stall and the other side of the garage is a fantastic bonus room with heat and a window AC. The home is centrally located and well maintained, don't miss out, schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Normal - $375,000
Are you looking for privacy? Some acreage? Country living, but close to town? You have found it!! Check out this beautiful split-level home, located just 2 miles east of Towanda Barnes Road, on G.E. Road! With no neighbors to worry about, this home sits on 2 acres, and has a huge 2 1/2 car garage, a large 24 x 24 shed suitable for a boat or RV, and a huge deck! There is so much space in this house, with 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, a home office, a huge living room, a family room with walkout patio, and wood-burning fireplace, and the basement has rooms for storage, and anything else you need space for. This home is also located in Unit 5 School area. Sooooo many updates (please ask for the list!). Make this home yours now!