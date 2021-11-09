Comcast issues statement on internet outage

BLOOMINGTON — Comcast said Tuesday that a "network issue" was the cause of internet and phone outage Tuesday.

"We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected," the company said in a statement.

Customers from Central Illinois to across the U.S. reported problems. The website Downcaster estimated more than 54,000 Xfinity users were experiencing outages, with the largest concentrations in the San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia and New York areas.

Service in Central Illinois had been restored by mid-morning Tuesday.

