COATES: Pantagraph welcomes new staffers

Chris Coates Central Illinois Editor Central Illinois editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Pantagraph recently welcomed three new staff members in our newsroom.

An introduction:

Connor Wood is covering Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College. Wood previously worked as a reporter for the Centralia Morning Sentinel. Contact Wood at (309) 820-3240 or cwood@pantagraph.com.

4 ways you can help The Pantagraph cover the community You can help us provide essential journalism for our community. We need your help — and we're here to listen.

Brendan Denison is our new breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a crime and county government reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. Denison is at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

Jess Earl has joined as a copy editor and previously was a newsletter producer for WCBE in Columbus, Ohio. Contact Earl at (309) 820-3217 or jearl@pantagraph.com.

Welcome!

As always, we're always interested in story ideas and suggestions.

Upcoming special sections

We're also wrapping up plans for two special projects I want to tell you about.

Our Salute to Labor and Workforce returns Sept. 5 in The Pantagraph and at pantagraph.com. It's a showcase of the contributions that workers make to the economy and our community.

Coming up on Sept. 11, we recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Our special section will include memories from Central Illinois residents who generously contributed their thoughts. Many thanks to them.

And thank you for subscribing and investing in our work. We're honored to serve you.

If you are not a member, become one at go.pantagraph.com/subscribe for more information. Unlimited digital and e-edition access starts at $1 for 26 weeks.

Thanks for reading.

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at ByChrisCoates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.