 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

COATES: Pantagraph welcomes new staffers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Pantagraph recently welcomed three new staff members in our newsroom. 

An introduction: 

Connor Wood is covering Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College. Wood previously worked as a reporter for the Centralia Morning Sentinel. Contact Wood at (309) 820-3240 or cwood@pantagraph.com

Brendan Denison is our new breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a crime and county government reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. Denison is at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com

Jess Earl has joined as a copy editor and previously was a newsletter producer for WCBE in Columbus, Ohio. Contact Earl at (309) 820-3217 or jearl@pantagraph.com.

Welcome! 

As always, we're always interested in story ideas and suggestions. 

People are also reading…

Upcoming special sections 

We're also wrapping up plans for two special projects I want to tell you about. 

Our Salute to Labor and Workforce returns Sept. 5 in The Pantagraph and at pantagraph.com. It's a showcase of the contributions that workers make to the economy and our community. 

Coming up on Sept. 11, we recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Our special section will include memories from Central Illinois residents who generously contributed their thoughts. Many thanks to them. 

And thank you for subscribing and investing in our work. We're honored to serve you. 

If you are not a member, become one at go.pantagraph.com/subscribe for more information. Unlimited digital and e-edition access starts at $1 for 26 weeks. 

Thanks for reading. 

Chris Coates

Coates

Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at ByChrisCoates.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Peloton DOJ investigation over customer injuries

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Peloton DOJ investigation over customer injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News