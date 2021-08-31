COATES: Pantagraph welcomes new staffers

The Pantagraph recently welcomed three new staff members in our newsroom.
An introduction:
Connor Wood is covering Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College. Wood previously worked as a reporter for the Centralia Morning Sentinel. Contact Wood at (309) 820-3240 or cwood@pantagraph.com.
You can help us provide essential journalism for our community. We need your help — and we're here to listen.
Brendan Denison is our new breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a crime and county government reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. Denison is at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.
Jess Earl has joined as a copy editor and previously was a newsletter producer for WCBE in Columbus, Ohio. Contact Earl at (309) 820-3217 or jearl@pantagraph.com.
Welcome!
As always, we're always interested in story ideas and suggestions.
People are also reading…
Upcoming special sections
We're also wrapping up plans for two special projects I want to tell you about.
Our Salute to Labor and Workforce returns Sept. 5 in The Pantagraph and at pantagraph.com. It's a showcase of the contributions that workers make to the economy and our community.
Coming up on Sept. 11, we recognize the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Our special section will include memories from Central Illinois residents who generously contributed their thoughts. Many thanks to them.
And thank you for subscribing and investing in our work. We're honored to serve you.
If you are not a member, become one at go.pantagraph.com/subscribe for more information. Unlimited digital and e-edition access starts at $1 for 26 weeks.
Thanks for reading.
Watch now: A video tour of this year's Illinois State Fair
Watch now: Tour of Illinois State Fair Village of Cultures
Watch now: Illinois State Fair's 'Texas Tommy's Wild West Revue'
Watch now: 2021 STEAM Expo ribbon cutting at Illinois State Fair
Watch now: Cutest Little Farmer Contest held at State Fair
Watch now: C-130 Aircraft Fleet, Illinois National Guard honored in Springfield
Watch now: A tour of Illinois State Fair food offerings
Watch now: Decorated Diaper contest held at Illinois State Fair
Watch now: Illinois State Fair midway comes alive with rides
Watch now: Pig racing at the Illinois State Fair
Watch now: Harness racing at the 2021 Illinois State Fair
Watch now: American Kennel Club competition at Illinois State Fair
Watch now: Illinois State Fair Veterans Parade
Watch now: Listen to the Hog Calling Contest at the Illinois State Fair
Watch: Veterans services offered at Illinois State Fair
Watch now: JetPack Flying Circus at Illinois State Fair
Watch now: Rock-climbing at the Illinois State Fair
Watch now: Lumberjack Show at Illinois State Fair
Watch now: Ponytail Contest held Illinois State Fair
Watch now: High Dive Show at the 2021 Illinois State Fair
Watch now: Fly fishing at Illinois State Fair
Watch now: Budweiser Clydesdales at Illinois State Fair
Watch now: Drone racing at the Illinois State Fair
Watch now: 'The Rockin Rob Show' at Illinois State Fair
Watch now: Dairy Cattle Costume Competition at Illinois State Fair
Watch now: Interview with Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon.
Watch now: eSports Competition at the 2021 Illinois State Fair
Chris Coates is the Central Illinois editor. Follow him on Twitter at ByChrisCoates.